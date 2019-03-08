Search

Hackney Council wins two gold prizes at the regional National Apprenticeship Awards

PUBLISHED: 11:44 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 09 October 2019

Cllr Carole Williams picks up two awards for Hackney Council at the National Apprenticeship Awards. Picture: Kevin Gibson Photography

Cllr Carole Williams picks up two awards for Hackney Council at the National Apprenticeship Awards. Picture: Kevin Gibson Photography

KevinGibsonPhotography

Hackney Council has won two prizes at the regional heat of this year's National Apprenticeship Awards, meaning it will now go forward to the national final next month.

Hackney is the first council in the capital to win gold in both the 'large employer of the year' and 'recruitment excellence in the London region' categories, beating private and public competitors.

The council bagged the recruitment award based its outstanding achievement for employing a diverse range of apprentices to its programme.

Since the apprenticeship scheme launched in 2016, it has hired 150 apprentices, many of whom have chosen to stay on and pursue a career with the council.

The council's employment chief, Cllr Carole Williams, said: "Winning both these awards is a testament to our determination to provide a nurturing and successful apprenticeship programme, and I am delighted we have won, as it gives the scheme the national recognition it deserves.

"We have one of the most inclusive apprenticeship schemes in the country and I am truly proud that our apprentices have the skills, experience and qualifications to flourish in their roles and their careers thereafter."

To see live vacancies visit: hackneyworks.hackney.gov.uk/apprenticeships.

