Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney Council wins funding to expand pioneering Zero Emissions Network for businesses

PUBLISHED: 16:59 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 12 April 2019

Old Street roundabout as it looks now. Picture: TfL/ Tom Eames

Old Street roundabout as it looks now. Picture: TfL/ Tom Eames

Archant

A pioneering network helping businesses tackle toxic air will be expanded after the council was given £200,000 by the government.

The cash comes from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ Air Quality Grant scheme. It will go towards expanding the Zero Emissions Network (ZEN) from Shoreditch into other parts of the borough, helping firms switch to less polluting modes of transport.

ZEN was set up in 2014 as a tri-borough scheme with Islington and Tower Hamlets. So far more than 1,300 businesses and 700 neighbours have signed up,31 polluting vehicles have been switched for electric ones and 117 private vehicles have been given up for car club memberships.

The money will also help the ZEN support delivery drivers to switch from mopeds to e-bikes and raise awareness of wood stove burners, which account for 10 per cent of London’s particulate emissions during winter.

Hackney’s deputy mayor Cllr Feryal Demirci said: “We’re a leader in tackling London’s poor air quality and are committed to protecting residents from its harmful effects. I’m really excited we can now expand this to other parts of the borough.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dalston Lane stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder as victim fights for his life

Dalston Lane. Picture Ken Mears

Probe into Hackney Council’s contractors reveals aggressive pricing, excessive claims and ‘dishonourable’ culture

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Arcola Street stabbing: Two arrested after 18-year-old stabbed in Stoke Newington

A police car in Arcola Street after an 18-year-old was stabbed last night Picture: @999London

Hackney measles outbreak: Disease hits more than 260 in six months, many of them from Haredi Jewish community

268 people have contracted measles in Hackney in six months. Picture: PA Archive

Jailed: Bruno Pateco-Te sentenced to 27 years for murder of Kaan Aslan on Nightingale Estate, Lower Clapton

Bruno Pateco-Te

Most Read

Dalston Lane stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder as victim fights for his life

Dalston Lane. Picture Ken Mears

Probe into Hackney Council’s contractors reveals aggressive pricing, excessive claims and ‘dishonourable’ culture

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Arcola Street stabbing: Two arrested after 18-year-old stabbed in Stoke Newington

A police car in Arcola Street after an 18-year-old was stabbed last night Picture: @999London

Hackney measles outbreak: Disease hits more than 260 in six months, many of them from Haredi Jewish community

268 people have contracted measles in Hackney in six months. Picture: PA Archive

Jailed: Bruno Pateco-Te sentenced to 27 years for murder of Kaan Aslan on Nightingale Estate, Lower Clapton

Bruno Pateco-Te

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Fan Butler to sleep at Leyton Orient for charity event

Leyton Orient fan Andrew Butler will take part in a charity sleep out event at the National League club (pic: Dream Team FC).

Hackney’s Lungu ready to become national champion

Haringey Police amateur Oriance Lungu goes on the attack (pic: England Boxing)

Dele doubtful for Terriers clash and Kane set for lengthy lay-off

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) tackles Manchester City's Fabian Delph, resulting in a injury for Kane, during the Champions League quarter-final first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: PA Images).

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

Tennis: GB squad named for Fed Cup tie at Copper Box Arena

The Great Britain team of Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Anne Keothavong (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists