Hackney Council wins funding to expand pioneering Zero Emissions Network for businesses

Old Street roundabout as it looks now. Picture: TfL/ Tom Eames Archant

A pioneering network helping businesses tackle toxic air will be expanded after the council was given £200,000 by the government.

The cash comes from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ Air Quality Grant scheme. It will go towards expanding the Zero Emissions Network (ZEN) from Shoreditch into other parts of the borough, helping firms switch to less polluting modes of transport.

ZEN was set up in 2014 as a tri-borough scheme with Islington and Tower Hamlets. So far more than 1,300 businesses and 700 neighbours have signed up,31 polluting vehicles have been switched for electric ones and 117 private vehicles have been given up for car club memberships.

The money will also help the ZEN support delivery drivers to switch from mopeds to e-bikes and raise awareness of wood stove burners, which account for 10 per cent of London’s particulate emissions during winter.

Hackney’s deputy mayor Cllr Feryal Demirci said: “We’re a leader in tackling London’s poor air quality and are committed to protecting residents from its harmful effects. I’m really excited we can now expand this to other parts of the borough.”