Hackney sees second highest percentage change in deaths during 2020

Hackney has the second highest percentage increase in deaths in the second half of 2020 so far, new figures reveal.

Data collated by the Office for National Statistics says 209 people died in Hackney in the first 10 weeks of the year, from January 1 to early March and before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, and 464 in the following 10 weeks amid lockdown.

That is an 122 per cent increase, the second most significant change by UK local authority region after Brent.

There was an 152pc increase in care home deaths between the two halves, from 23 to 58, and 130pc in hospitals, from 115 to 264.

Deaths at home also shot up from 51 to 120 over the time periods, an 135pc spike. That represents the biggest change in home deaths around the country.

However, Hackney Council said looking at excess deaths compared to the five year average paints a different picture - that Hackney saw an 8pc increase in the first 10 weeks and an 19pc increase in the second.

Hackney mayor Philip Glanville stressed the virus has hit Hackney “hard”.

“More importantly, every single statistic is an individual and a family that is grieving,” he added. “As we move on from the initial peak of the pandemic, our priority will be to understand the reasons behind the data and ensure the most vulnerable are the most protected in the next phase of this crisis.”