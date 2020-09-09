Hackney director slams BBC decision to revoke free TV licences for pensioners

Evadne Fisher stars in Licengoons and will soon be affected by BBCs decision to revoke free TV licences for pensioners. Picture: Licengoons Licengoons

A Hackney director has created a short film after feeling disgusted by the BBC’s “disgraceful” decision to revoke free TV licenses for pensioners.

Hapless TV licence salesman played by Alexander Greensmith. Picture: Licengoons Hapless TV licence salesman played by Alexander Greensmith. Picture: Licengoons

This August, over five million people, over the age of 75, lost their rights to free viewing and must now pay a £157.50 annual fee for the BBC’s programming.

Miles Anthony shot the film to bring attention to the changes which led to the BBC hiring an extra 800 TV licence officers to track down non-payers at a cost of over £100 million.

The 23-year-old director said: ““The BBC waste vast amounts of money on high wages and failed initiatives, so to blame their financial troubles on the over-75s is ridiculous and insulting.

Not only is the reasoning dishonest, it really shows how little the so-called British Broadcasting Corporation really cares about the British people.”

A still from the black comedy ceated by Miles Anthony. Picture: Licengoons A still from the black comedy ceated by Miles Anthony. Picture: Licengoons

“There has never been a film made criticising this clear injustice in Britain, not even an investigative documentary on TV licencing which makes the racket come across as even more disingenuous.

“Enough is enough.”

The film explores the lengths TV licence officers may go to get fees paid. Picture: Licengoons The film explores the lengths TV licence officers may go to get fees paid. Picture: Licengoons

Miles shot the black comedy, called Licengoons, in Nottingham and film-makers were trained with Coronavirus Production Training certificates.

The film explores the lengths TV licence officers may go to get fees paid and it stars Evadne Fisher who will soon be affected by the changes.

Licengoons was funded by rent refunds and all proceeds will go to the charity AGE UK.

“It is absolutely ludicrous. The BBC has profited so much from the lives of this generation, and to just turn around and snatch it away is disgraceful,” said Miles.

Licengoons is a film by Hackney director Miles Anthony released on August 29. Picture: Licengoons Licengoons is a film by Hackney director Miles Anthony released on August 29. Picture: Licengoons

Licengoons was released on August 29.

Watch the full short film on Youtube by clicking here

The BBC was contacted but preferred not to comment.