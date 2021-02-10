Sistah Space secures new home in Hackney amid long-running premises dispute

Published: 12:35 PM February 10, 2021

Sistah Space members relax in their new premises after a long-running dispute with Hackney council. - Credit: Heardinlondon ,www.heardinlondon.com/

A domestic violence organisation has announced it has secured a new home in Hackney after a landlord offered up the space at half its usual rent.

The news follows a long-running premises dispute between Hackney Council and Sistah Space, a local charity led by and for women, and children, of African and Caribbean descent.

The charity announced on Twitter on February 3 that it had secured an office space, five days a week, adding: “Not ideal, but it beats being on the streets.”

Founder of the charity, Ngozi Fulani, said the space was offered by a local charity, which she preferred not to disclose, at significantly reduced cost.

We're also happy to share we've secured an office space 8am-8pm five days a week. Not ideal, but it beats being on the streets. We also have an 'engine room', the landlords have reduced the rent from £33,000 to £16,000 + rates, for a year. Plus 2 P/t staff start soon THANK YOU🙏🏾 https://t.co/DYUHflugq2 — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) February 3, 2021

She said the landlord would usually charge £43,000 in rent for a year but dropped to £16,000 to accommodate Sistah Space for the duration of 2021.

Sistah space will use money raised via GoFundMe to pay for the space and staff wages.

Representing The Save Sistah Space campaign, supported by Hackney opposition parties, Ngozi spoke at a council meeting on January 27 debating a petition calling on Hackney council to provide her charity with a “safe space” to carry out its vital services.

Two petitions launched by the campaign have garnered over 20,000 signatures in support of the campaign.

But most Hackney councillors debating the issue did not support the petition in line with the Mayor of Hackney, Phil Glanville, who said Sistah Space was asking for a “space which simply does not exist”.

Some conservative councillors showed support for the motion describing the debate as "shambolic".

Sistah Space's said it will stay in the premises for at least a year, after securing an offer to rent the space for half the cost. - Credit: Sistah Space

The grassroots charity was also told granting the petition's demands would risk breaching the administration’s Voluntary and Community Sector (VCS) policy as well as its public sector equality duty (PSED).

In response the charity has notified the council to resubmit the petition and Ngozi said of the dispute: “It has been awful but we’ve had a world of support.”

A council spokesperson said the petition policy in the local authority's constitution says that petitions are not normally reconsidered once there has been a debate on them.

They said: "[The resubmission] will be considered under the constitution once it is submitted."

