Vigil planned for Sarah Everard and all women affected by violence

Holly Chant

Published: 6:05 PM March 12, 2021    Updated: 7:03 PM March 12, 2021
sarah everard

Sarah Everard went missing on March 3. - Credit: MPS

Residents in Hackney and across London are being asked to light a candle on their doorsteps and observe one minute's silence in memory of all women affected by violence. 

Doorstep vigils are being held following the disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London and the murder of 16-year-old Wenjing Lin in south Wales.

Homerton resident and organiser, Ashley Hodges, has encouraged people to get involved tomorrow: "[The vigil] is about commemorating Sarah and every victim of violence and harassment while staying safe."

Sarah was last seen alive in Clapham on March 3 at around 9pm. 

Reclaim These Streets doorstep vigil poster.

Reclaim These Streets doorstep vigil planned in Hackney. - Credit: Reclaim These Streets

A serving Met Police officer has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and police said human remains have been found in Kent in the search for her.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah's family released a statement: "Sarah was bright and beautiful - a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour."

The Reclaim These Streets vigil will be held on March 13 at 6pm. 

Women living in north and east London are encouraged to share their feelings about women's safety by filling in the survey linked in this article


Hackney News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
