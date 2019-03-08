Hackney Downs Park fun run or walk:'Keep going up for your part in life'

Judd Batchelor "barking orders" and cheering on runners and walkers at Audtion for Life. Picture: Rudy Atwell Rudy Atwell

After losing her friend to cancer and getting diagnosed with arthritis at 49 years-old Judd Batchelor, now 51, wants to raise awareness and money for serious life-threatening and life-altering conditions and diseases. She is organizing a fun run -or walk- on October 12 in Hackney Downs Park.

Fun runners and walkers celebrate completing the 5 kilometer course. Picture: Rudy Atwell Fun runners and walkers celebrate completing the 5 kilometer course. Picture: Rudy Atwell

Judd was born and raised in Hackney and has always been a very active and up-beat person. She is an actress, director, producer, acting coach and writer who once starred in a one-woman play she wrote called "A Mother Speaks" at the Hackney Empire.

She told the Gazette why she decided to call the event Audition for life: "It means keep going up for your part in life."

Since her diagnosis however she has found it difficult. "Mentally I'm still running about in my head but physically I can't catch up," she said.

"The pain is that bad sometimes and also it's hard when no-one can really see [that your suffering]."

Fun runners and walkers warming up at last year's Audition for Life. Picture: Rudy Atwell Fun runners and walkers warming up at last year's Audition for Life. Picture: Rudy Atwell

Judd uses a walking stick now and can even find it hard to type. She wants people to live consciously and not take their health for granted.

After running or walking for 5 kilometers everyone participating in the event will head to the Pembury community Centre to cool down, enjoy some food and drink and listen to guest speakers talk about living with illnesses such as cancer, arthritis and sickle cell diseases.

Judd thinks health talks help in building greater understanding. "It's a nice community event. I also think that the talks benefit families who might have someone [with a condition like arthritis]. Then they'll know its not just mum going on," she said.

Everyone gets a medal at the end of the day. Picture: Rudy Atwell Everyone gets a medal at the end of the day. Picture: Rudy Atwell

Judd organized the first Audition for Life last year and cheered runners and walkers on from the sidelines.

"Unfortunately I can't take part in my own fun run, so I just bark orders," She said.

It costs £15 to participate and all proceeds will go to individuals or groups living with arthritis, cancer or a sickle cell disease. Those participating in the run or walk can also raise their own additional sponsorship money for a cause of their choice.

To find out more go to https://www.auditionforlife.com/events/