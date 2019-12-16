Search

Advanced search

Hackney Downs Studios to get 40 new workspaces for creative firms

PUBLISHED: 12:42 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 16 December 2019

Hackney Downs Studios.

Hackney Downs Studios.

Archant

A creative studios site in Hackney Downs is getting up to 40 new workspaces thanks to a £1.2million investment.

Hackney Downs Studios.Hackney Downs Studios.

Eat Work Art, which runs Hackney Downs Studios, will convert part of the old print factory into new studios ranging from 200 sq ft to 1,100 sq ft in size, 10 per cent of which will be affordable.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) predicts the loss or closure of 17 per cent of artist workspaces in London in the next five years as more warehouses and factories are converted into residential spaces.

Eat Work Art says the expansion, which will see the space grow by 15 per cent, will help meet demand for the creative community.

Founder and director Leo Lawson-O'Neil said: "We have noticed a sharp rise in the past six months of enquiries for large studio space.

"The departure of a long term theatre resident earlier this year presented us with a great opportunity to inject a fresh sense of energy back into a really quite cavernous building, so we decided to develop the space into new studios."

You may also want to watch:

The first 10 studios will be ready in January, with another 20 arriving some time next year.

The final 10 will be ready by mid-2021.

Resident map-maker and social entrepreneur Charlie Peel from Urban Good CIC said: "Our studio is always keen to have new and more diverse neighbours.

"We need collaborators on all of our projects which usually involve architects, graphic designers, researchers, writers and artists.

"In an ideal world those partners come from within our resident community.

"We look forward to seeing the new spaces open up, and a greater density of creatives to add to the already dynamic pool here."

A Hackney Council spokesperson said: "Our borough has undergone rapid economic development over the past decade, and it's vital that this change also benefits our small business community, which is at the heart of Hackney's economy.

"By maximising the delivery of affordable workspaces in the borough, local businesses can continue to grow and thrive in Hackney - benefiting both the economy and communities alike through the creation of jobs and opportunities."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

General Election 2019: Labour’s Diane Abbott wins by a landslide in Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police release further CCTV images following antisemitic attack on senior rabbi in Stamford Hill

One of the people police want to speak to following an attack in Amhurst Park. Picture: Met Police

Jhon Berhane and Dishon Abbott jailed for Stoke Newington shotgun attack

Jhon Berhane – 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Met Police

Man with gun seen at Seven Kings party where Hackney 24-year-old was stabbed to death, inquest hears

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

CCTV released in hunt for man who attacked staff at Three Crowns pub in Stoke Newington

This man is wanted by police over an assault in Stoke Newington.

Most Read

General Election 2019: Labour’s Diane Abbott wins by a landslide in Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police release further CCTV images following antisemitic attack on senior rabbi in Stamford Hill

One of the people police want to speak to following an attack in Amhurst Park. Picture: Met Police

Jhon Berhane and Dishon Abbott jailed for Stoke Newington shotgun attack

Jhon Berhane – 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Met Police

Man with gun seen at Seven Kings party where Hackney 24-year-old was stabbed to death, inquest hears

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

CCTV released in hunt for man who attacked staff at Three Crowns pub in Stoke Newington

This man is wanted by police over an assault in Stoke Newington.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal to face Olympiacos in Europa League last-32

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mates during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Leyton Orient coach Embleton disappointed to only draw with Bradford City

Orient's Lee Angol battles with Bradford rival Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

Arteta leading the way in Arsenal’s manager search but Gunners must strike balance between promise and much-needed experience

Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta before the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Spurs drawn against Red Bull Leipzig in Champions League last 16

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho at Molineux

Ljungberg questions Ozil’s energy after Arsenal star fumes at substitution in Man City defeat

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil before the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists