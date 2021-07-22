Published: 1:47 PM July 22, 2021

NYX: Electronic Drone Choir from Hackney has been named as a Film London Lodestar this year. - Credit: El Hardwick

A Hackney choir has been recognised in an award spotlighting talent tipped to make waves in film, television and games.

NYX: Electronic Drone Choir from Hackney has been named as a Film London Lodestar 2021, an annual list honouring innovative creators from across the capital.

The innovative drone choir is led by music director and performer Sian O'Gorman and describes itself as exploring the entire spectrum of collective female voice as an instrument via organic and synthetic sound modulation.

NYX: Electronic Drone Choir worked on the Film London Artists' Moving Image Network funded film Two Faces of Tomorrow this year. They performed with Icelandic rock band Sigur Rós at British Summer Time at Hyde Park in 2018 and provided a live score for London Fashion Week in 2020.

NYX: Electronic Drone Choir released a statement to say: “It has been a truly collaborative and exciting experience to work with Patrick Hough and Tracy Bass on Two Faces of Tomorrow.

"Their process gave us permission to experiment with new sounds that evolved from sharing visual references and early film samples. This opportunity has helped us to develop our cinematic sound for film medium, something we hope to pursue in the future.”

Most recently, the drone choir has self-released an electronic-choral album called Deep England in collaboration with Gazelle Twin.

Previous Lodestars have gone on to achieve critical and commercial acclaim and include Joy Gharoro-Akpojoto who is currently on board to produce new BBC drama Champion and director Koby Adom who will be returning for a second season of BBC's Noughts + Crosses.

Adrian Wootton OBE, chief executive of Film London and the British Film Commission, said: “I’m thrilled to congratulate NYX: Electronic Drone Choir on becoming a 2021 Lodestar, selected from an incredibly high calibre of talent that reflects the diversity of London, encompassing a wide range of sectors and practices from film, TV and games, to archive film, exhibition and artists’ moving image.

"Lodestars is proving to be a true marker of industry talent, with alumni going on to achieve mainstream distribution and critical recognition for their work – even in this last, challenging, year."

Find out more about each individual Film London Lodestar 2021 at filmlondon.org.uk/lodestars-2021.