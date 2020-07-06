Search

Hackney drummers celebrate NHS’s 72nd birthday with street performance on Haggerston Road

PUBLISHED: 13:57 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 06 July 2020

One Drum Foundation celebrated the NHS's 72nd birthday with a street performance on Haggerston Road. Picture: One Drum Foundation

One Drum Foundation

A Hackney community drumming group celebrated the NHS’s 72nd birthday with a street performance on Haggerston Road.

The performance ended with a fnial Clap for Carers acknowledging all the efforts of frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: One Drum Foundation

One Drum Foundation drew in a socially distanced crowd with music, dance and an acrobatic fire eating performance.

The event held on honour of the NHS formed part of the country’s “biggest-ever” thankyou to the service and its staff who have worked tirelessly during Covid-19 crisis.

Prerana Issar, Chief People Officer for NHS England, said: “The support the NHS has received from the public during this pandemic has been truly overwhelming, and this is a great way to celebrate the 1.5 million NHS staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly during the past few months to help patients and their families.”

The drummers’ sang happy birthday to the NHS and their performance ended with a final Clap for Carers and toast.

Abass Dodoo, founder and CEO of One-Drum Foundation said the celebration was “amazing”.

He told the Gazette: “The performance went really well. The [crowd] enjoyed it so much it made it difficult for us to stop.”

One Drum also honoured frontline workers outside Homerton Hospital in May.

READ MORE: Hackney performers honour frontline workers during final Clap For Our Carers

Visit @onedrumrhythms on www,.facebook.com to watch the full event or click here.

