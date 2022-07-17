Hackney Empire's 20 years helping thousands of young people

As the Hackney Empire celebrates 120 years at the heart of the borough’s community, a report has revealed the impact of its youth engagement programme, which has reached the lives of 20,000 young people.

Since the first Artistic Development Programme (ADP) – a summer programme where a company of up to 40 young people create a new piece of musical theatre, performed at the theatre – was launched in 2002, Hackney Empire Creative Futures has used arts and creativity to break down barriers, build confidence and provide creative, professional and personal development for young people.

Creative Futures engages more than 2,000 young people, aged 12 to 25, annually.

Rachel Horowitz, head of learning and participation, said: “Our young creatives are the next generation of artists and decision makers. We hope this report will showcase to the wider community the talent and voices of young people in East London.”

The study found that 92% of participants surveyed said they experienced greater emotional wellbeing as a result of being part of the Creative Futures Programme, and 97% said they had developed creative, communication and time management skills.

Job prospects were improved according to 85% of participants, while 70% said it led them to taking part in other cultural or creative activities.

Artistic director Yamin Choudury said: “Arts and culture changes lives. It’s as simple as that.

“And for over 20 years, Hackney Empire and Hackney Empire: Creative Futures have been kicking down doors and creating vital access for young people, to not only transform their lives, but also our world.

“I’m so proud to have been able to play a small part in this programme for nearly fifteen years, and it is now my job, alongside all of us, to make sure Creative Futures, and programmes like it all over the country, are able to continue to change young people’s lives for many more decades.”

Creative Futures set out to reframe “culture” by using artforms that young people were already engaged in, including film, popular including acting for stage and screen, popular music such as British Rap and R&B, spoken word and dance. In total, it provides an average of 20 hours of free youth programming each week across 45 weeks of the year.