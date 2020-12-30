News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Festive film celebrates the spirit of Hackney

Holly Chant

Published: 9:00 AM December 30, 2020    Updated: 10:19 AM December 30, 2020
Young boy holds hand-made lantern

The film shows off lanterns made by students at Morningside School. - Credit: Nick David

A festive Hackney film has been released to send seasonal cheer around the borough.

The film features community contributors reflecting on the year passed as steelpan music and home-made lanterns from Morningside School accompany their heartfelt messages. 

A Chanukah song sung by Simon Marks' school choir with dances from the Crib Youth Club in Hackney also features. 

Rabbi Herschel Gluck says in the film: "However difficult things might seem, we can bring light and warmth, into society, into the world and make the world a better place."

A young Morningside School student holds up two colourful lanterns

A Morningside School pupil shows off their lanterns. - Credit: Nick David

Volunteers at Hackney’s Food Hubs make an appearance and the film showcases the fundraising efforts of the Hackney Festive Food Fund which is raising money and appealing for food donations to help make sure no one goes hungry this winter. 

Watch the film a www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSZzTXu_7Sk

Make a cash donation to the Hackney Festive Food Fund via its Just Giving Page at bit.ly/HackneyFoodFund

