News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Were you born on April 27, 1982? Film maker seeks birthday twins

Logo Icon

Anushka Suharu

Published: 10:13 AM July 22, 2021   
Rachel Tracy is looking for subjects to be in her documentary.

Rachel Tracy is looking for subjects to be in her documentary. - Credit: Rachel Tracy

A documentary director from Stoke Newington is on the hunt for people who were born on the exact same day as her for her latest project - a documentary about turning 40.

Born on April 27, 1982, Rachel Tracy is looking to film with 39 other people who share her birthday.

She has found some ‘birthday twins’ already and has started filming with them - discovering how they feel about their life and whether there’s anything they’re desperate to achieve by the time they turn 40. She would love to find someone who, like her, lives in Hackney.

She said: “Age is, of course, just a number and turning 40 is really no different from turning 39, seven or 64. But, in my case, the milestone comes at a point in my life when I feel at a crossroads.
“It got me thinking: How are others my age doing? What are they doing with their lives? And what are their dreams for their future?”

Rachel has been making documentaries for British television for the past 15 years and has worked with major broadcasters such as BBC, Channel 4 and ITV on some of Britain’s best-loved TV shows.
She wants the film to be “warm, funny, intelligent and thought-provoking”.

“By trying to turn my worries into something constructive, the message of the film is positive. I want to celebrate other people’s lives and their resilience too,” she said.

It is also really important to Rachel that it “includes lots of voices and reflects the many different gender and cultural perspectives on what it means to turn the big 4-0. If you are female, non-binary, trans, straight, lesbian or bi then I’d really love to hear from you.”

You may also want to watch:

She hopes that once the film is made, there could be a special screening at the Rio, the Castle Cinema or other Hackney cinemas.

If you were born on 27 April 1982 or would like to know more information about the project, you can email Rachel at info@racheltracy.co.uk or send her a text message on 07903 806926.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drug dealer who killed "beloved" Hackney father convicted
  2. 2 'Council's cabinet agreed to reduce housing waiting list'
  3. 3 LTNs reveal 'tale of two Hackneys', says campaigner
  1. 4 Hackney artist's papier-mâché ode to Raheem Sterling during Euro 2020 final
  2. 5 Twenty-five firefighters put out blaze at a Hackney shop
  3. 6 The "milkmen for beer" now deliver in Hackney
  4. 7 East London cycling hubs to tackle inequality and empower future champions
  5. 8 Met Office yellow warning for rain in London this weekend
  6. 9 Police searching for rightful owners of 45 stolen bikes
  7. 10 The Game of Love and Chance: Arcola Outside
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents say the night-time economy is shifting away from Old Street Roundabout towards areas like

Gentrification could risk damaging what makes Shoreditch special, fears...

Alastair Lockhart, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
The Heart of Hackney pub on Mare Street has been shut down. 

Knife Crime

Bar shut down after 'bouncers help knife attack suspects escape'

Jacob Dirnhuber, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
A mobile phone image of a car driving on railway tracks

Crime

Stolen Land Rover drives onto train tracks in high-speed police chase

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Two protesters use bamboo lock-ons to block the road outside the Newsprinters printing works at Brox

Hackney Police

Hoxton Sharks arts charity raided by police amid weekend protests

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon