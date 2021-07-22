Were you born on April 27, 1982? Film maker seeks birthday twins

Published: 10:13 AM July 22, 2021

Rachel Tracy is looking for subjects to be in her documentary. - Credit: Rachel Tracy

A documentary director from Stoke Newington is on the hunt for people who were born on the exact same day as her for her latest project - a documentary about turning 40.

Born on April 27, 1982, Rachel Tracy is looking to film with 39 other people who share her birthday.

She has found some ‘birthday twins’ already and has started filming with them - discovering how they feel about their life and whether there’s anything they’re desperate to achieve by the time they turn 40. She would love to find someone who, like her, lives in Hackney.

She said: “Age is, of course, just a number and turning 40 is really no different from turning 39, seven or 64. But, in my case, the milestone comes at a point in my life when I feel at a crossroads.

“It got me thinking: How are others my age doing? What are they doing with their lives? And what are their dreams for their future?”

Rachel has been making documentaries for British television for the past 15 years and has worked with major broadcasters such as BBC, Channel 4 and ITV on some of Britain’s best-loved TV shows.

She wants the film to be “warm, funny, intelligent and thought-provoking”.

“By trying to turn my worries into something constructive, the message of the film is positive. I want to celebrate other people’s lives and their resilience too,” she said.

It is also really important to Rachel that it “includes lots of voices and reflects the many different gender and cultural perspectives on what it means to turn the big 4-0. If you are female, non-binary, trans, straight, lesbian or bi then I’d really love to hear from you.”

She hopes that once the film is made, there could be a special screening at the Rio, the Castle Cinema or other Hackney cinemas.

If you were born on 27 April 1982 or would like to know more information about the project, you can email Rachel at info@racheltracy.co.uk or send her a text message on 07903 806926.