Have your say on the future of London Fire Brigade

Hackney residents are being encouraged to take part in a consultation for the London Fire Brigade to help improve its action plan for 2023 and beyond.

The consultation, which is running until Monday, July 25, allows people to share their opinions on the brigade’s community risk management plan.

It sets out how the brigade intends to improve between 2023 and 2029 to meet the needs of communities.

James O’Neill, the London Fire Brigade’s borough commander for Hackney, said: “It is vitally important that people who live and work in Hackney take part in this consultation.

“Your feedback is crucial in helping us to shape the future of the services which the London Fire Brigade can provide to both Hackney and the whole city.”

The community risk management plan is the Brigade’s first programme for London since the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, and was developed using feedback from communities last year.

To take part in the consultation, visit www.london.gov.uk/talk-london