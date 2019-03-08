Search

Hackney fire chief tells drivers who double park to consider other people after engine gets stuck

PUBLISHED: 12:17 29 August 2019

The fire engine was blocked in Mount Pleasant Lane, Upper Clapton, while responding to a call. Picture: @LFBHackney

Archant

Hackney's fire chief has told drivers who double park to consider other people after an engine was blocked in Upper Clapton while attending a call.

Crews from Stoke Newington were delayed in Mount Pleasant Lane when responding to an incident on Tuesday and borough commander Narinder Dail said it's something that happens too often.

"It's all about safety," she told the Gazette. "We were called to an automatic fire alarm, fortunately, because if there was a fire with anyone involved it would have considerably delayed our attendance time."

Narinder said she plans to set up a project looking at problem areas for double parking with the aim of raising awareness and ultimately stopping it before it's too late. The message is clear: "Think before you park".

"It doesn't daily," she continued. "But it does happen regularly enough for us to keep tweeting about it. We don't really have it on the outskirts of London but in inner London it happens probably once a month - and that is a lot.

"It slows us down and sometimes we have to get all the crews out and manoeuvre them through.

"Sometimes we have to do a three-point turn or reverse. Hackney is not an ideal place to do that.

"I would tell drivers to just be mindful. I can't say don't do it because I don't think we are going to stop them. And it's not just the fire brigade. Ambulances and other large vehicles get stuck too. It's all about public safety."

