Man saved from first floor flat in Hackney fire

Published: 11:13 AM August 20, 2021

Around 60 firefighters were sent to a blaze in Glenarm Road on Thursday evening (August 19) which destroyed a flat and a staircase.

Part of the roof was also damaged and a man was rescued from the first floor, but there were no reports of any injuries.

The London Fire Brigade dispatched eight fire engines to the flats which had been converted from a house at around 6.30pm and had the blaze under control by 8.40pm.

The cause is still under investigation.

