Firefighters rush to Hackney flat blaze

PUBLISHED: 18:27 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:27 21 July 2020

The damage after a fire in a Charterhouse Road flat. Picture: London Fire Brigade

The damage after a fire in a Charterhouse Road flat. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters rushed to a flat in Hackney which was ablaze this afternoon (July 21).

The damage after a fire in a Charterhouse Road flat. Picture: London Fire Brigade

At about 12.45pm, the London Fire Brigade’s 999 control officers took 25 calls to the fire, which had engulfed part of a second-floor flat in Charterhouse Road.

Forty firefighters attended - from Stoke Newington, Islington, Holloway and Homerton fire stations - and got the fire under control by just after 2pm.

The five-roomed second-floor flat was destroyed, alongside damage to part of a third-floor flat and half of the roof.

Eight people left the building before the Brigade arrived, and noone was injured.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Thankfully, smoke alarms fitted inside the property were able to give the earliest possible warning to the fire, providing time to escape.

“As a minimum you should have smoke alarms on every floor - in the hallways and the rooms you use the most, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

