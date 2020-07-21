Firefighters rush to Hackney flat blaze
PUBLISHED: 18:27 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:27 21 July 2020
Firefighters rushed to a flat in Hackney which was ablaze this afternoon (July 21).
At about 12.45pm, the London Fire Brigade’s 999 control officers took 25 calls to the fire, which had engulfed part of a second-floor flat in Charterhouse Road.
Forty firefighters attended - from Stoke Newington, Islington, Holloway and Homerton fire stations - and got the fire under control by just after 2pm.
The five-roomed second-floor flat was destroyed, alongside damage to part of a third-floor flat and half of the roof.
Eight people left the building before the Brigade arrived, and noone was injured.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Thankfully, smoke alarms fitted inside the property were able to give the earliest possible warning to the fire, providing time to escape.
“As a minimum you should have smoke alarms on every floor - in the hallways and the rooms you use the most, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen.”
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
