Hackney football club and charity host girls tournament to kick stereotypes out of the game

PUBLISHED: 15:23 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 23 May 2019

Yemisi Ebofin runs a football programme for girls. Picture: Polly Hancock

Yemisi Ebofin runs a football programme for girls. Picture: Polly Hancock

A football club teamed up with a charity to host a tournament as part of a project to kick stereotypes out of the game and build confidence.

London Football Journeys run a football programme for girls. Pictured Girls 5-a-side matches at a session held at The City Academy Hackney. Picture: Polly HancockLondon Football Journeys run a football programme for girls. Pictured Girls 5-a-side matches at a session held at The City Academy Hackney. Picture: Polly Hancock

London Football Journeys, which works to bring together kids from different communities to improve understanding, and Hackney Laces, which was born out of a lack of opportunities for girls to play, hosted the event at The City Academy in Homerton.

The Laces group, which has an "off the pitch" development programme as well as weekly training sessions at The Petchey Academy, welcomed girls from Connaught School for Girls in Leytonstone and Graveeny School in Tooting.

Yemisi Ebofin from LFJ said: "The event went really well. We had 28 girls turn up and had a mini tournament and the feedback was really good.

"The girls said they enjoyed getting to know new people from across London."

For more information on Hackney Laces, visit hackneylaces.co.uk.

