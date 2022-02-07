News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Hackney founder tackles waste in fashion

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:10 PM February 7, 2022
Hackney fashion designer and Weffan founder Graysha Audren

Hackney fashion designer and Weffan founder Graysha Audren - Credit: Tre Koch

A sustainable Hackney fashion designer has been recognised in Innovate UK's Young Innovators Awards.

Graysha Audren, 24, is the founder of Weffan, which produces fully-fashioned, 3D-woven garments in a single step, by merging the making of the fabric with the making of the garment, preventing waste.

She said: "I founded Weffan on the principle that waste is a design flaw, but its also just bad business. Waste is inefficient and costly."

She said by using existing weaving machinery, Weffan's process of making clothes aims to bring manufacturing back to the UK. 

Weffan garments are made using 3D-weaving technology, merging the the making of the fabric with the making of the garment 

Weffan garments are made using 3D-weaving technology, merging the the making of the fabric with the making of the garment - Credit: Researched and Designed by @wef.fan Developed by @eeexclusives

Each of the 63 winners of the Young Innovators Awards, all aged 18 to 30, will be given a £5,000 grant, as well as one-on-one business coaching and an allowance to cover living costs.  

Emily Nott, head of equality, diversity and inclusion at Innovate UK, said:  "Working alongside this year’s winners, Innovate UK will help them grow and develop their business idea to make the world a better, and more innovative place. We can’t wait to see what they achieve next.”

For Innovate UK, ktn-uk.org/programme/young-innovators/ and learn more about Weffan on Instagram at @wef.fan or at 

www.weffan.co

Sustainability
Technology
Hackney News
East London News
North London News

