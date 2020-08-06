How you can help Hackney Gazette keep our community together and informed

Search

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 August 2020

Performers in the Hackney Carnival parade. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Performers in the Hackney Carnival parade. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Emma Bartholomew

In tough times like these, trusted local journalism helps keep you informed and helps keep our community together.

We know our area needs unbiased and fact-checked coverage more than ever. And we are committed to bringing you the latest news and important information in our newspapers and free websites, even as the impact of Covid-19 on our business makes it more difficult to do so.

That’s why I’m asking you to please help us with a contribution towards award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community. You can do that by clicking on the ‘Become A Supporter’ box below this article and donating a one-off or recurring amount.

Every single gesture of support will keep the news flowing and help strengthen the breadth and quality of our coverage.

You may also want to watch:

It will allow us to keep reporting on our area’s determined fight to beat the virus and to bounce back better than ever.

I understand that your own financial security may be unknown at this time and that a lot of deserving groups and organisations are asking for your support.

Your help now would mean more than ever before and help us keep our community updated with important news and information as we all look towards a brighter future.

Thank you

André Langlois, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

