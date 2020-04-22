Editor’s letter: We’re always here for you... now please help support our journalism

Editor André Langlois. Picture: André Langlois Archant

Since 1864, the Hackney Gazette has been there with you.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of the borough.

The Hackney Gazette brought you the Paul Foot Award-winning Hidden Homeless investigation into the role of private hostels in the housing crisis, as well as extensive coverage of the Met police spy scandal in the borough.

It has also led the coverage of railway arch traders’ campaign for protection and fair rents.

You may also want to watch:

And in recent weeks and days we have reported on the tragedy unfolding around us - where health professionals put themselves in danger to save lives. And where other workers such as bus drivers are also on the front line, with some sadly losing their lives.

Journalism is already under pressure and coronavirus is making finances even tighter. The arrival of the internet means thousands of readers get their news for free online

We are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution. To get behind us, simply click on the yellow box at the bottom of this article.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

André Langlois

Editor