Editor’s letter: We’re always here for you... now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 16:54 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 22 April 2020

Editor André Langlois. Picture: André Langlois

Archant

Since 1864, the Hackney Gazette has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of the borough.

The Hackney Gazette brought you the Paul Foot Award-winning Hidden Homeless investigation into the role of private hostels in the housing crisis, as well as extensive coverage of the Met police spy scandal in the borough.

It has also led the coverage of railway arch traders’ campaign for protection and fair rents.

And in recent weeks and days we have reported on the tragedy unfolding around us - where health professionals put themselves in danger to save lives. And where other workers such as bus drivers are also on the front line, with some sadly losing their lives.

Journalism is already under pressure and coronavirus is making finances even tighter. The arrival of the internet means thousands of readers get their news for free online

We are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution. To get behind us, simply click on the yellow box at the bottom of this article.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

André Langlois

Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Sophie Fagan and Michael Allieu: Two more Homerton Hospital workers die after contracting coronavirus

Homerton nurse Michael Allieu, who has died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: @NursingNotesUK

Coronavirus: Taskforce working with Stamford Hill Charedi community on social distancing

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Man wanted after teenage girl sexually assaulted on W15 bus in Hackney

Do you know this man? He is wanted over a sexual assault on the W15 bus.

Coronavirus: 20 deaths in a week at Homerton Hospital as cases hit 568

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

