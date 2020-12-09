Brand new Hackney Gazette website launched
- Credit: Hackney Council
This year has been a momentous and turbulent year for every member of our community and the coronavirus pandemic has made reliable, up-to-date and balanced local news more vital than ever.
Thousands of people visit our website and social media channels, and pick up the newspaper, every week.
With more and more people relying on online news sources for the latest information, we want your experience of our website to be as fast, intuitive and seamless as possible.
That’s why we have relaunched a new, mobile-friendly site that's easy to navigate and quick to load.
Our future plans include the introduction of a feature that will allow our readers to share their community news more easily and directly.
Editor André Langlois said: "Over the last few years our websites have become the go-to place for people looking for breaking news in the region and they attract a bigger daily audience than ever before.
"For some time, therefore, we have been keen to give readers a better experience and I'm delighted we have been able to relaunch our websites today."
Lorna Willis, chief client officer for Archant, said: “Our newspaper websites already have large, loyal, local audiences that engage with our advertising clients every day and these audiences have grown considerably during the last 12 months.
"I am extremely excited about how the great changes to our newspaper websites will further improve the experience for both our readers and our clients.”
We hope you like the new look and any feedback is welcome and appreciated.
You can navigate to further site sections from the menu icon on the top left of your screen.