GCSE results 2020: The latest updates from Hackney
PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 August 2020
Pupils all around Hackney are set to find out their GCSE grades this morning (August 20).
Their marks have been set by teachers’ predictions after exams were cancelled during the coronavirus lockdown.
The government had planned on awarding grades based on a controversial algorithm developed alongside Ofqual, which took into account a school’s historic results, but U-turned this week amid outcry at the number of A Level students who were downgraded.
Follow our live updates below for all the latest from schools in the borough.
