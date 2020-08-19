Search

Advanced search

Live

GCSE results 2020: The latest updates from Hackney

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 August 2020

Year 11s on a results day at Stoke Newington School. Picture: SNS

Year 11s on a results day at Stoke Newington School. Picture: SNS

Archant

Pupils all around Hackney are set to find out their GCSE grades this morning (August 20).

Their marks have been set by teachers’ predictions after exams were cancelled during the coronavirus lockdown.

The government had planned on awarding grades based on a controversial algorithm developed alongside Ofqual, which took into account a school’s historic results, but U-turned this week amid outcry at the number of A Level students who were downgraded.

Follow our live updates below for all the latest from schools in the borough.

To be featured in our liveblog, email gazettenews@archant.co.uk

Alternatively, email reporters on Frances.Berry@archant.co.uk or Holly.Chant@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard

Removal of Woodberry Down’s Happy Man Tree to be delayed and “potentially” reconsidered

Campaigners hoping to save the 150 year old London Plane tree that stands outside the former Happy Man pub on Woodberry Grove in May 2020. Picture: Polly Hancock

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Elderly woman helped identify finger-biting robber while shielding from coronavirus

Monique Roach, 24, of no fixed address was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and one count of blackmail. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Mayor of London urges government to keep travel free for thousands of Hackney young people

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard

Removal of Woodberry Down’s Happy Man Tree to be delayed and “potentially” reconsidered

Campaigners hoping to save the 150 year old London Plane tree that stands outside the former Happy Man pub on Woodberry Grove in May 2020. Picture: Polly Hancock

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Elderly woman helped identify finger-biting robber while shielding from coronavirus

Monique Roach, 24, of no fixed address was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and one count of blackmail. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Mayor of London urges government to keep travel free for thousands of Hackney young people

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Premier League fixtures: Arsenal start against Fulham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates their victory with the FA Cup trophy after the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

GCSE results 2020: The latest updates from Hackney

Year 11s on a results day at Stoke Newington School. Picture: SNS

Fans are allowed back into non-league football grounds says FA

Clapton CFC fans (Pic: Max Reeves)

Arsenal Women announce squad ahead of Champions League clash with PSG

Arsenal Women huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dangerous Hackney moped rider pleads guilty after high speed chase

23-year-old Kyren Bryce of Hilsea Street, Hackney, plead guilty to dangerous driving on August 18. Picture: Metropolitan Police