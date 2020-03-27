There With You: Hackney Giving launches emergency appeal to support groups dealing with coronavirus impact

A relaunched community grant organisation has set up an emergency appeal to help organisations dealing with the impact of coronavirus.

Hackney Giving will use the money raised to provide grants of up to £3,000 to local groups supporting homeless people, refugees and residents with mental health needs.

Hackney Giving, run by Hackney Council for Voluntary Services (CVS), initially ran from 2014 to 2017, and was already planning to relaunch this year.

Communications director Matt Bray said: “Hackney Giving is a really simple way to give to the borough’s small charities and voluntary groups, which do such an amazing job in supporting Hackney’s residents.

“If you’re not buying your morning coffee or paying for the train at the moment, donating the money to Hackney Giving will make a real difference to the organisations that care for Hackney’s communities.

“Hackney Giving is a way to give to the community even while you can’t get out and about to volunteer.”

The group hopes to raise £30,000 by the end of April in order to support 10 businesses across Hackney.

Burberry Hackney, with the support of the Burberry Foundation, has donated £3,700.

The project hopes to give grants to a diverse range of businesses, the only condition being that they support those around them.

For more information and to make your donation, visit hackneygiving.org.uk.

