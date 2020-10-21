Hackney Street artist STIK to “empower” local artists by funding a series of sculptures

STIK's Holding Hands maquette will be auctioned off at Christie's auction house on October 23. Picture: Hackney Council Hackney Council

A Hackney artist will fund a series of outdoor artworks celebrating the borough’s diverse communities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hackney Mayor Phillip Glanville, Cllr Kam Adams, Cllr Carole Williams and artist STIK standing with his Holding Hands sculpture in Hoxton Square. The Sculpture is the result of a four-year collaboration with Hackney Council. Picture: Jenny Lewis Hackney Mayor Phillip Glanville, Cllr Kam Adams, Cllr Carole Williams and artist STIK standing with his Holding Hands sculpture in Hoxton Square. The Sculpture is the result of a four-year collaboration with Hackney Council. Picture: Jenny Lewis

Graffiti artist STIK is selling a maquette, or small model, of his four metre high Holding Hands sculpture which was installed in Hoxton Square in September. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to Hackney Council to support a wave of art projects by diverse local artists.

READ MORE: Stik’s Hoxton Square sculpture ‘Holding Hands’ unveiled

You may also want to watch:

The bronze maquette will be auctioned on October 21 with hopes it could fetch around £120,000.

Artist STIK said: “This project is intended to empower artists in East London to celebrate the diverse communities who live here.”

READ MORE: Hackney street artist Stik collaborates with Berlin Wall artist Thierry Noir in Shoreditch

The Mayor of Hackney, Phillip Glanville thanked the artist, who has lived and worked in Hackney for 20 years, for his “record of activism” and generous donation.

“We’re proud in Hackney to be able to support and share the creativity of our residents. This represents a longstanding commitment to inclusive public art that can be enjoyed by everyone in our parks and public spaces and I can’t wait to see the creativity that STIK is helping us to showcase and unlock,” the Mayor said.