Search

Advanced search

Hackney Street artist STIK to “empower” local artists by funding a series of sculptures

PUBLISHED: 12:42 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 21 October 2020

STIK's Holding Hands maquette will be auctioned off at Christie's auction house on October 23. Picture: Hackney Council

STIK's Holding Hands maquette will be auctioned off at Christie's auction house on October 23. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council

A Hackney artist will fund a series of outdoor artworks celebrating the borough’s diverse communities.

Hackney Mayor Phillip Glanville, Cllr Kam Adams, Cllr Carole Williams and artist STIK standing with his Holding Hands sculpture in Hoxton Square. The Sculpture is the result of a four-year collaboration with Hackney Council. Picture: Jenny LewisHackney Mayor Phillip Glanville, Cllr Kam Adams, Cllr Carole Williams and artist STIK standing with his Holding Hands sculpture in Hoxton Square. The Sculpture is the result of a four-year collaboration with Hackney Council. Picture: Jenny Lewis

Graffiti artist STIK is selling a maquette, or small model, of his four metre high Holding Hands sculpture which was installed in Hoxton Square in September. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to Hackney Council to support a wave of art projects by diverse local artists.

READ MORE: Stik’s Hoxton Square sculpture ‘Holding Hands’ unveiled

You may also want to watch:

The bronze maquette will be auctioned on October 21 with hopes it could fetch around £120,000.

Artist STIK said: “This project is intended to empower artists in East London to celebrate the diverse communities who live here.”

READ MORE: Hackney street artist Stik collaborates with Berlin Wall artist Thierry Noir in Shoreditch

The Mayor of Hackney, Phillip Glanville thanked the artist, who has lived and worked in Hackney for 20 years, for his “record of activism” and generous donation.

“We’re proud in Hackney to be able to support and share the creativity of our residents. This represents a longstanding commitment to inclusive public art that can be enjoyed by everyone in our parks and public spaces and I can’t wait to see the creativity that STIK is helping us to showcase and unlock,” the Mayor said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema named player of the week after breaking record

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with her teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘pleased’ for squad as they bounce back

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Hackney Street artist STIK to “empower” local artists by funding a series of sculptures

STIK's Holding Hands maquette will be auctioned off at Christie's auction house on October 23. Picture: Hackney Council

Stoke Newington restaurant owners father receives Freedom of the City of London award

Dabirul Choudhury has raised more than £200k for over 50 countries across the world including the UK and his home village in Bangladesh. Picture: Courtesy of the Choudhury family

Online thriller The Mermaid’s Tongue puts ‘players at the centre of their own story’

Swamp Motel's latest online detective story The Mermaid's Tongue