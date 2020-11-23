Hackney group collects more than a hundred coats for Londoners this winter

Mother and daughter team, Sally Freestone and Connie Lammiman, delivering coats donated by Stoke Newington locals. Picture: Oldfield Road Oldfield Road

A Stoke Newington group has helped collect 160 donated coats to help people in need keep warm over the Christmas period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The coats were collected by a group of neighbours who have continued to support people during the pandemic and helped set up a mural project to honour frontline staff. Picture: Oldfield Road The coats were collected by a group of neighbours who have continued to support people during the pandemic and helped set up a mural project to honour frontline staff. Picture: Oldfield Road

A local group based in Oldfield Road delivered “two-carloads of rammed sacks” to Hands On London for its annual coat collection campaign, Wrap Up London.

READ MORE: Send us your NHS tributes: Stoke Newington neighbours thank NHS with hummingbird mural and birthday cake

Group hosts and mother and daughter, Sally Freestone and Connie Lammiman, told the Gazette: “[The coats] were donated from people on immediate streets and some a bit further afield.”

You may also want to watch:

They thanked online membership club Local Buyers Club for “spreading word” of the campaign on the StokeyParents Facebook group, adding: “We also received donations from some nearby friends in N4 and our chums at the Safedale Pharmacy on Church Street.

They explained: “After quarantine, Hands On London volunteers will distribute our lovely coats to frontline charities supporting those need in need.

“Charities like Shelter, Crisis at Christmas, St Mungo’s and smaller local hostels and refuges across the city.

“Thank you for your generosity and for making a difference this winter. 160 is a remarkable number to have achieved.”

READ MORE: Local heroes: Camden group gives away hundreds of tonnes of toiletries from Dalston Warehouse during Covid-19 pandemic

The group of neighbours living on and near Oldfield Road joined together earlier in the year to support people during the coronavirus pandemic, raising £1,135 back in May for local charities. They also organised a hummingbird mural street art project to honour frontline workers in April and continue to make monthly food collections for Hackney Food Bank.