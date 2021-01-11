Hackney gym owners fined £1,000 for breaching Covid rules

Published: 12:00 AM January 11, 2021 Updated: 12:20 AM January 11, 2021

The owners of a gym in Haggerston have been fined £1,000 for breaching Covid-19 regulations, by remaining open during lockdown.

Police were alerted to the breach at the fitness centre in Stean Street, on Friday.

Officers attended at 9.20am, and found that the gym was open with three people present inside.

They have been reported for consideration of a £1,000 fixed penalty notice.

Ch Insp Pete Shaw, who is leading the Covid-19 response for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: "Whilst there are certain rules around people being allowed to exercise in public under this lockdown, nowhere in the legislation does it allow people to go to gyms to work out.

“Those found to be flouting the rules, as with this instance, should expect necessary enforcement action to be taken against them.

“We are thankful that the vast majority of people continue to follow the guidance and do their part to reduce the infection rate."