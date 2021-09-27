No shortage of energy for runners in the Hackney Half and 5K

Published: 3:37 PM September 27, 2021 Updated: 3:48 PM September 27, 2021

Last weekend 75,000 people get active on Hackney Marshes for the UK's largest outdoor fitness festival.

The three-day Hackney Moves celebration, which ran from September 24-26, saw thousands of runners take part in the Hackney Half marathon, Hackney 5K and a local schools' challenge.

Festival-goers were treated to an epic line-up of free entertainment plus sports and fitness activities at the event organised by LimeLight Sports Club.

The club's managing director, James Robinson, said: “Hackney Moves is all about bringing the community together to celebrate movement."

The Half was the headline event in the Hackney Moves festival which offered entertainment and free fitness classes for festival-goers. - Credit: LimeLight Sports Club

A record 30,000 people registered for the three running events.

The Hackney Half saw 26,500 people register, meaning it continues to be the second largest half marathon in the UK, and the most popular half in London.

Over 26,000 people took part in the Hackney Half marathon 2021 on Sunday September 26. - Credit: LimeLight Sports Club

At 9am, runners hit the lively 13.1 mile route down Mare Street through a carnival of sound, past Hackney Town Hall, along Broadway Market, through Hackney Wick and over the finish line on Hackney Marshes.

Participants ran for more than 95 charities including Cancer Research UK, fundraising in excess of £800,000.

Smiling runners in the Hackney Half make it look easy. - Credit: LimeLight Sports Club

Confetti erupts at the Hackney Half finish line. - Credit: LimeLights Sports Club

The 2021 Hackney Half Marathon was won by Jonathan Cornish of Wimbledon Harriers athletics club and Laura Kaye of Victoria Park Harriers and Tower Hamlets athletics club, with times of 1hr 06. 36. and 1hr.19.12. respectively.

Jonathan said: “I loved this event, it had a great atmosphere; from the entertainment to the singing and cheering spectators."

A half marathon is 13.1miles long or 21.1 kilometres. - Credit: LimeLight Sports Club

The event also saw thousands of beginner and young runners take part in the free Hackney 5K and Schools Challenge.

All finishers received an exclusive Nike Dri-Fit technical t-shirt, medal and official race-time.

Young runners take part in the free Hackney 5K. - Credit: LimeLight Sports Club

Nana Badu, Nike ambassador and founder of Hackney Wick community sports group Badu Sports, said: "Our community has endured the deepest impact of the pandemic. And yet through all of that, we have committed to ourselves that we will do something for us.

"At a time when we have had to take care of families, partners, friends, neighbours; we’re now putting our health first. The joy of seeing our community choosing life. Choosing to run for freedom and for power. I am and always will be deeply proud to run with my community."

Runners getting ready to run the Hackney 5K on Saturday September 25. - Credit: LimeLight Sports Club

Race entries for Hackney Half 2022 are available now for for Limelight Sports Club members.

Find out more at: run.limelightsports.club/event/hackney-moves-2021/hackney-half