More cyclists and pedestrians seriously or fatally injured on Hackney's roads than anywhere else in London

PUBLISHED: 12:24 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 13 January 2020

Campaigners have called for safer cycling measures in Mare Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

More pedestrians and cyclists are seriously or fatally injured in crashes in Hackney than any other borough, figures show.

A coalition including London Cycling Campaign, RoadPeace, Sustrans, Campign for Better Transport London and CPRE London has created a "Healthy Streets Scorecard" using government and TfL data.

It is based on a range of factors, including the ratio of sustainable journeys made, the number of crashes, road safety schemes and car ownership.

Hackney comes fourth overall. It has 84 "low-traffic neighbourhoods", the most in London, the most trips made using sustainable transport - walking, cycling or using public transport - at 85 per cent and two or three times more people regularly cycling than in neighbouring boroughs.

But when it comes to pedestrian and cyclist crashes it has the most at 0.1 for every 1,000 journeys made. Between 2015 and 2017, when data was collected, 125 pedestrians were killed or seriously injured, as well as 90 cyclists.

They include Stephanie Turner and Akis Kollaros, who were both killed after being hit by lorry drivers in early 2015, and Kim Briggs, the pedestrian who died after a collision with cyclist Charlie Alliston in Old Street a year later.

RoadPeace campaigner Victoria Lebrec, who lost her leg in 2014 after a lorry driver collided with her while she cycled in Old Street, said the figure was 215 too many.

Simon Munk of London Cycling Campaign added: "Hackney has a long record on improving its roads, but the scorecard shows there is a need for more, urgent action to save lives.

"We want Hackney to push forward with changes to its main roads, with safe crossings and junctions, wider pavements and protected cycle tracks including on the A10, Mare Street and Hackney Road, and to build on Hackney's many years of implementing low traffic neighbourhood schemes, so they cover all residential areas."

Hackney's transport chief Cllr Jon Burke said the figures showed why more needed to be done.

He said: "We have a strong record of making our neighbourhoods better for pedestrians and cyclists and as a result, we have some of the highest walking and cycling rates in London.

"However, these figures highlight the urgent need to go further, which is why we're working with TfL and the mayor of London on key projects like the Crossway to Lea Bridge Road cycle route, removing the Stoke Newington gyratory and improving Hackney Central and Stoke Newington for pedestrians and cyclists."

