News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Headteacher at Child Q school to step down

Logo Icon

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:27 PM April 26, 2022
Protests in Hackney over the treatment of Child Q

Protests in Hackney over the treatment of Child Q - Credit: LDRS

The headteacher at the school where a Black teenager was strip-searched by Metropolitan Police officers is stepping down due to ill health.

Parents learnt that a new headteacher has started this term.

Last term, it emerged that a 15-year-old girl, known as Child Q to protect her identity, was strip-searched while she was on her period.

Teachers called police after suspecting that she smelt of cannabis in December 2020 after contacted the safer schools officer for advice.

No drugs were found during the search.

The school was criticised for not challenging police and asking what they were doing.

Protests in Hackney over the treatment of Child Q

Protests in Hackney over the treatment of Child Q - Credit: LDRS

A safeguarding practice review by the City & Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership  said “school staff deferred to the authority of the police on their arrival at school”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage girls arrested after incident in Kingsland High Street
  2. 2 Man found with head injury on Amhurst Park road in critical condition
  3. 3 Cyclist hit by bus dies following Seven Sisters Road collision
  1. 4 Local elections 2022: All the candidates standing in Hackney
  2. 5 Jailed: Gang who smuggled £3.5m worth of drugs from Jamaica
  3. 6 100 years of fish and chips: Stoke Newington shop up for sale
  4. 7 BoxPark Shoreditch to host Jamii pop-up for Black businesses
  5. 8 'Reckless driver' pleads guilty after charging at officers with car
  6. 9 Man hospitalised after London Fields fire
  7. 10 Tributes as Hackney legal champion dies aged 54

It added: “They should have been more challenging to the police, seeking clarity about the actions they intended to take.”

Child Q is taking legal action against the school and the police.

Hackney residents held protests outside Stoke Newington police station and Hackney Town Hall after the case became public.

Their demands include stopping police presence in schools.

Protests in Hackney over the treatment of Child Q

Protests in Hackney over the treatment of Child Q - Credit: LDRS

The school’s governors said: “While the school was not aware that a strip-search was taking place, we wholly accept that the child should not have been left in the situation that she was.

“For this, we have offered a full and formal apology to Child Q and her family, and continue to work with them to provide what support we can.”

Changes include the way the school works with police and a “rigorous and robust review” of safeguarding policies.

Last month, Hackney’s mayor Philip Glanville and deputy mayor Anntoinette Bramble called for the head to stand down.

Protests in Hackney over the treatment of Child Q

Protests in Hackney over the treatment of Child Q - Credit: LDRS

They said the move would “allow that school and its community the new start it needs to heal from this traumatic experience and by doing so also fully recognise the traumatic impact on Child Q and her family.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating what happened.

Police have brought in new rules about strip-searching children and officers are getting training to avoid the adultification of children, especially Black children.

Hackney News

Don't Miss

Dawn raids across east London, Essex and Hertfordshire kick drug running into the long grass. Pictur

London Live News | Updated

Update: Man sought in connection with sexual assault on bus

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Homerton University Hospital

Fertility clinic patients impacted by Homerton shortage 'can have...

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Police say a 23-year-old man was found with a knife injury on Pownall Road in London Fields on Wednesday

London Live News

Case discontinued against teen charged with attempted murder

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Some of the north London offenders who were jailed in March

London Live News

Jailed: 15 north London offenders put behind bars in March

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon