A sports ball library, rooftop allotments and more projects set to transform Hackney's high streets
- Credit: Hackney Council
A sports ball library, London's largest food-producing rooftop garden and live music Saturdays at Gillett Square are some of the projects which are set to revitalise Hackney's high streets, thanks to council funding.
Hackney Council has revealed the winning bids of its High Streets and Town Centres Fund, which will see around £500,000 awarded to businesses to carry out innovative projects, events and improvements to increase footfall and encourage spending in the borough.
Local non-profit Alive and Kicking will use the funding to open a sports ball library from their Hoxton Street shop.
People will be able to borrow balls, designed by young people in Hoxton, for free to use in nearby playgrounds and sports courts in the area.
Ben Sadler of Alive and Kicking said: “We're absolutely delighted to be part of a community-wide initiative to drive engagement on the high street and we look forward to playing our part by increasing local community and visitor access to sport."
Upcoming projects also include the a street rooftop allotment which will transform a currently unused roof into a garden.
The allotment will provide produce for the female-led Brunswick East cafe and local community, while also facilitating summer workshops based around growing food in the city.
Another enterprise will see Lower Clapton cafe Lele's provide vegan cooking lessons for Hackney women.
Vegan Chef and Patissier Valentina Fois of Lele's said: “We feel passionately about promoting mental health and wellbeing and hope this initiative will serve our local community well.”
The funds will also support the Stoke Newington Business Association's See You in Stokey campaign, which will bring together businesses to create artwork, events and a website to increase trade and community cohesion.
Other projects include the New Vortex Jazz Club putting on a series of music events in Gillett Square, Rio Cinema refurbishments, a Hackney Downs Business Network, Narrow Way activities, community yoga and garden exhibitions put on by Dalston Curve Garden.
A full list of the winning bids can be found at www.hackneybusinessnetwork.co.uk/news/successful-hackney-high-streets-and-town-centres-fund-bids-revealed