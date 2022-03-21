Holi: Hackney Hindu temple celebrates the festival of colours
Holly Chant And Sajeepan Subramaniam
- Credit: Sajeepan Subramaniam
A De Beauvoir Hindu temple celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, last week with musical performances, dance, food and drinks.
Hackney's Shirdi Sai Baba Temple on Downham Road held a Holi event last Thursday (March 17).
Guests and Hindu devotees attended for the festival of colours, where people celebrate by applying coloured powders on each other.
The Hindu tradition welcomes the spring.
Sajeepan Subramaniam, from Shirdi Sai Baba temple said: "Holi has united communities that are separated by cultural, social and religious barriers.
"[The festival's name] derives from the term of victory over evil."
Sajeepan also explained how the festival celebrates the eternal love of deities Radha and Krishna.
Most Read
- 1 Homerton Hospital to change formal name in April
- 2 Clerkenwell murder victim named as police search for man she was seeing
- 3 Child Q: Protestors block Stoke Newington High Street after school girl strip searched by police
- 4 Islington and Dalston gang members jailed after robbing man of £43,000
- 5 'Failure on every level': Hackney leaders condemn police strip search of schoolgirl
- 6 'Astonishing': Hackney secondary school jumps two Ofsted grades
- 7 Top Boy cast look ahead to 'female heavy' new series
- 8 Jailed: Five men attacked teenager like 'pack of wolves' at Broadway Market
- 9 Shoreditch: Bridgerton fans given chance to attend Season 2 premiere
- 10 Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Sabita Thanwani
The Hackney event marked the first time the local Hindu Temple has celebrated Holi in the borough.
The festival was organized by chief priest Swami Moorthy and devotees of the Shirdi Sai Temple.