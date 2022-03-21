News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Holi: Hackney Hindu temple celebrates the festival of colours

Holly Chant And Sajeepan Subramaniam

Published: 5:13 PM March 21, 2022
A Hackney Hindu temple celebrated Holi festival last week

A De Beauvoir Hindu temple celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, last week with musical performances, dance, food and drinks. 

Hackney's Shirdi Sai Baba Temple on Downham Road held a Holi event last Thursday (March 17). 

Guests and Hindu devotees attended for the festival of colours, where people celebrate by applying coloured powders on each other. 

The Hindu tradition welcomes the spring.

Chief priest Swami Moorthy and devotees of the Shirdi Sai Temple organised the Holi event

Sajeepan Subramaniam, from Shirdi Sai Baba temple said: "Holi has united communities that are separated by cultural, social and religious barriers.

"[The festival's name] derives from the term of victory over evil."

Hackney's Shirdi Sai Baba Temple is located on Downham Road

Attendees at the event celebrated by applying coloured powders to each others' faces

Sajeepan also explained how the festival celebrates the eternal love of deities Radha and Krishna.

The Hackney event marked the first time the local Hindu Temple has celebrated Holi in the borough.

The festival celebrates the return of Spring

The festival was organized by chief priest Swami Moorthy and devotees of the Shirdi Sai Temple.

