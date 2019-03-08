This week 30 years ago: Colin Roach's father wins £12,000 damages

The Hackney Gazette 12.5.89 Archant

The father of Colin Roach who died of gunshot wounds in the foyer of Stoke Newington police station won £12,500 damages from the police.

A High Court jury decided police had unlawfully arrested James Roach, 60, during a protest march over his son's death in 1983 and then maliciously prosecuted him. But the jury rejected an allegation by Mr Roach that police had assaulted him.

n Astrologer Russell Grant agreed to judge the Gazette's Cutest Kiddie competition, jointly run with RA Gibson. Hackney Archives is currently running a project to find out more about photos taken in the studio.

n 400 Kurdish refugees arrived in Hackney having fled Turkey where they faced persecution, torture and death. Community groups, churches and the council launched a crisis appeal to provide shelter, blankets and food. Council leader Andrew Puddephatt warned the council could go bankrupt if forced to house all the families.