Hackney speaker to host online Holocaust Memorial Day event

Published: 10:29 AM January 20, 2021

An event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day will take place in Hackney online this year.

Hackney Council's speaker, Cllr Kam Adams, is hosting a free commemoration ceremony to mark the international event, which takes place to remember the victims of the Holocaust during World War Two, most of whom were Jewish, and other genocides around the world.

The theme of this year's event is Be the Light in the Darkness, and the ceremony will include music, presentations and personal recollections.

Flowers will be laid at the Holocaust Memorial Tree in the Town Hall square.

Cllr Adams said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is a very important day to commemorate and honour all those who were murdered and experienced unimaginable suffering as a result of Nazi persecution.

"It also gives us the opportunity to recognise the atrocities suffered by many as a result of genocides which have happened since the end of the Second World War.

"These were appalling acts that demonstrate the evil which mankind can do but also the need for us all to live in harmony and unite together to counter oppression wherever it arises."

It will take place from 10am-11.15am on January 27 on YouTube. Register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hackneys-holocaust-memorial-day-event-be-the-light-in-the-darkness-tickets-133087685851

Find out more by emailing speaker@hackney.gov.uk