Hackney hears from Rabbis and survivors for Holocaust Memorial Day 2021
- Credit: Hackney Council
Holocaust survivors shared their stories in an online memorial event to remember the atrocities committed under the Nazi regime and in genocides around the world.
The Holocaust Memorial Day 2021 service on January 27 saw Hackney speaker Cllr Kam Adams light a candle and place a floral wreath by the Town Hall with Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville.
Presentations by Haggerston and Urswick schools were heard and Rabbi Herschel Gluck, president of Shomrim, spoke of his parents, who were refugees.
Rabbi Gluck’s father was one of the British soldiers who liberated the Bergen-Belsen camp, while his mother helped refugees rebuild their lives after 1945.
He said: “The situation in Bergen-Belsen was beyond anyone’s imagination. Hell on earth. The survivors found it very difficult to re-establish their lives. My father felt that one of the greatest services that he had done in his life was to help these survivors resurrect their lives, to get their self-respect back, to find jobs, to rejoin humanity.
You may also want to watch:
“Today we face a dark time as well. Not as dark as during the Holocaust, but dark enough."
There was a presentation on hero of the Holocaust Rabbi Dr Solomon Schonfeld, which told the stories of the wartime experiences of refugees Lili Stern-Pohlmann MBE and Berta Klipstein.
Most Read
- 1 Lower Clapton restaurant to hold free meals event for struggling people
- 2 Jealous Dalston murderer stabbed victim through his heart with scissors
- 3 Stamford Hill singer says Hackney people helped him on creative path
- 4 Hackney mother seeks compensation after living with mice infestation
- 5 Hackney Half marathon to go ahead amid uncertain Covid restrictions
- 6 Olympic boxer joins fight to make vegetable poverty history in Hackney
- 7 Hackney tenant who was left 'terrified' for years reaches court settlement
- 8 Tributes paid to Hackney sports hero and coach Lloyd Cowan
- 9 Investigation launched after Stamford Hill lockdown wedding
- 10 Man sentenced for assault on Homerton Hospital nurse
Viewers also heard from Bergen-Belsen survivor Zahava Kohn and her daughter Hephzibah Rudofsky.
The memorial was also attended by Det Ch Supt Marcus Barnett; Cmdr and Supt Andy Port; and Lieutenant Colonel Roderick Morriss, the Queen’s representative to Hackney.
Supt Port spoke of a ”strong partnership response” which helped to identify the perpetrator of antisemitic graffiti in Stamford Hill.
The theme for Holocaust Memorial Day 2021 was "be the light in the darkness".
Hackney South and Shoreditch MP Meg Hillier said: “I’m challenging you to be the light in the darkness. When you next hear a casual racist, sexist or homophobic comment – challenge it.
"When you see someone being unfairly treated because of who they are – challenge it. And where you see violence or aggression – challenge it, if it is safe to do so. You can be the beacon of hope, the beacon of fairness, honesty and antiviolence."
Mayor Glanville added: "In standing together in Hackney, we must always seek to do what we can to condemn antisemitism in all its forms and pledge to tackle division and the spread of identity-based hostility."
Watch the ceremony at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvuwtvVOANE.