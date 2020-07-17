Search

Hackney initiative to fund projects which employ freelancers

PUBLISHED: 16:36 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 17 July 2020

Cllr Guy Nicholson, cabinet member for regeneration

Cllr Guy Nicholson, cabinet member for regeneration

Archant

Hackney creatives hit hard by the coronavirus crisis are set to be employed in local projects.

Organisations in Hackney Wick and Fish Island can apply for £5,000 to fund projects as part of a We Are The Wick initiative.

Successful projects must employ four local creative freelancers or sole traders who have lost work due to the pandemic.

Cllr Guy Nicholson, Hackney’s cabinet member for planning, culture and inclusive economy, said this sector in Hackney is “world-renowned”: “This initial round of funding is relatively low and it will only be able to offer meaningful support to a small number of organisations, despite there being so many more who desperately need help.

“The council has been doing everything it can to support and champion the needs of the creative and cultural sector.”

The area is one of London’s first Creative Enterprise Zones (CEZ).

It is jointly run by Hackney Council, Tower Hamlets Council and the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC).

Paul Brickell, executive director of regeneration and community partnerships at LLDC, said support for the development of the CEZ is “now more important than ever”.

Applications for funding are open from July 17 at hwfi.zone/we-are-the-wick



