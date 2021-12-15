The character of the pub front has been preserved during the Ivy Street renovation, but the whole site has been redeveloped to provide a much larger community centre on two floors with Sam Jacob's own home on the upper floors - Credit: Gary Manhine

A Hoxton charity is raising vital funds to complete refurbishment works so it can reopen and support families.

The Ivy Street Family Centre has so far raised £5,510 to rebuild its current old dilapidated pub home into an accessible, affordable and flexible space to support more families.

The charity on Ivy Street has been helping local families in Hoxton and the wider Hackney area, get support, play and socialise since 1981.

Angela Large, Ivy Street’s Executive Director, said: “I have lived with this building project for the past 20 years and we are tantalisingly close to completion.

"I cannot wait for the building to re-open and for local families to benefit from the warm and supportive environment.

"The new building will mean that we can expand on the services and sessions we offer to really meet the needs of our local community.”

A child painting at Hoxton's Ivy Street Family Centre which has been supporting families since 1981 - Credit: Angela Large/Ivy Street Family Centre

The shell of the building has been built and funded by a local architect’s firm but they still need to raise the cash needed to transform their centre from a concrete shell to a purpose-built space, so that it can continue to provide its vital service for years to come.

Around £50,000 is needed to complete the interior fixtures and fittings.

Chloe Sanderson, Ivy Street’s Play Leader, added: “I’m so looking forward to welcoming our families to our brand new building. I have so many ideas for activities, including special play sessions for children with additional needs. I know it is really needed in our community.”

Ivy Street’s executive director Angela Large - Credit: Angela Large/Ivy Street Family Centre

The money raised will also mean that babies and their carers can come to a baby massage or a music class and know that the floor will be warm and dry to play on.

Families will be able to learn to cook together in the building's new kitchen, and youngsters can have a space to do their homework in a warm and safe environment.

Dame Meg Hillier, MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch, said: “This will be such a great resource for the under-fives and their parents here in Hoxton. Let’s hope this building gets completed very soon.”

Ivy Street partnered with Sam Jacob, a local architect, to redesign the site.

To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/open-the-doors