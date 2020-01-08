Hackney late-night levy cash funds 10-week police operation that leads to 120 arrests

A late-night levy paid by Hackney businesses that serve alcohol after midnight funded a 10-week police operation that led to 120 arrests last year.

Operation Lagana was a 10-week project that saw 26 officers deployed in Shoreditch at night to tackle anti-social behaviour, robbery, theft, drug crime and violence.

It was launched in September and as well as the arrests, led to 429 stop and searches, 209 dispersal orders and more than 400 visits to venues. Some £170,000 of the £414,000 raised paid for the operation.

The income, 70 per cent of which must go to the police for added enforcement, also paid for a responsible drinking campaign over Christmas and the safety charter Hackney Nights' sexual harassment campaign #Reframethenight.

The levy was introduced at the end of 2017 and the council still has £350,000 it has yet to spend from the first two years. Of that, £200,000 will go to police, on top of the 70pc base amount it already hands over.

"This increase in funds will now be contracted quarterly and will facilitate adjustments for special periods or operations," a report states.

The Hackney Nights campaign will receive another £20,000 and a CCTV radio scheme which was piloted in Stoke Newington will be rolled out to 100 premises across the borough costing £42,000.