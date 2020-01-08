Search

Advanced search

Hackney late-night levy cash funds 10-week police operation that leads to 120 arrests

PUBLISHED: 11:23 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 08 January 2020

Shoreditch High Street at night. Picture: Terence Chisholm

Shoreditch High Street at night. Picture: Terence Chisholm

No copyright - https://www.flickr.com/photos/22486514@N04/11972072785/

A late-night levy paid by Hackney businesses that serve alcohol after midnight funded a 10-week police operation that led to 120 arrests last year.

Operation Lagana was a 10-week project that saw 26 officers deployed in Shoreditch at night to tackle anti-social behaviour, robbery, theft, drug crime and violence.

It was launched in September and as well as the arrests, led to 429 stop and searches, 209 dispersal orders and more than 400 visits to venues. Some £170,000 of the £414,000 raised paid for the operation.

You may also want to watch:

The income, 70 per cent of which must go to the police for added enforcement, also paid for a responsible drinking campaign over Christmas and the safety charter Hackney Nights' sexual harassment campaign #Reframethenight.

The levy was introduced at the end of 2017 and the council still has £350,000 it has yet to spend from the first two years. Of that, £200,000 will go to police, on top of the 70pc base amount it already hands over.

"This increase in funds will now be contracted quarterly and will facilitate adjustments for special periods or operations," a report states.

The Hackney Nights campaign will receive another £20,000 and a CCTV radio scheme which was piloted in Stoke Newington will be rolled out to 100 premises across the borough costing £42,000.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘There are no more East Enders’: 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Jailed: Hackney police officer Graeme ‘Taff’ Williams who stole £11,000 from dead people

Convicted: Graeme Williams... east London ex-cop who stole cash and property from homes of the deceased. Picture: Met Police

Well Street traders say Tesco failed to install promised Jack Cohen plaque 100 years on from founder’s first stall

Well Street Market during a future talent takeover for youngsters. Picture: Sean Pollock

Gardners: 150-year-old Shoreditch shop will close and move due to rising rents in the area

Paul started working in the shop when he left school after his father passed away. He loves his job and chatting with customers everyday. Picture: Holly Chant

Plans for ice cream shop overlooking River Lea towpath in Upper Clapton whip up anger

The site in Watermint Quays. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

‘There are no more East Enders’: 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Jailed: Hackney police officer Graeme ‘Taff’ Williams who stole £11,000 from dead people

Convicted: Graeme Williams... east London ex-cop who stole cash and property from homes of the deceased. Picture: Met Police

Well Street traders say Tesco failed to install promised Jack Cohen plaque 100 years on from founder’s first stall

Well Street Market during a future talent takeover for youngsters. Picture: Sean Pollock

Gardners: 150-year-old Shoreditch shop will close and move due to rising rents in the area

Paul started working in the shop when he left school after his father passed away. He loves his job and chatting with customers everyday. Picture: Holly Chant

Plans for ice cream shop overlooking River Lea towpath in Upper Clapton whip up anger

The site in Watermint Quays. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Hoxton horse trough given Grade II listed status after historian solves mystery of carved dedication

Local historian Peter Hindley with the listed horse trough on Pitfield Steet. The inscription at one end reads 'in memory of a beloved friend 1910'. Picture: Polly Hancock

Embleton ‘immensely proud’ to be named Leyton Orient head coach

Ross Embleton celebrates Leyton Orient's win at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient appoint Embleton as head coach

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient use break to work on problems and track down a few transfer targets

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux in action for Swindon Town (Pic: David Davies/PA)

Hackney Council takes on single-use plastics with new water fountains at leisure centres and libraries

The new water fountain at London Fields Lido. Rafal Cymbalista general manager at the Lido, environment chief Cllr Jon Burke, Caroline from the Hoxton Beach Cafe kiosk at the Lido and mayor Philip Glanville. Picture: Hackney Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists