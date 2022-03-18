'Failure on every level': Hackney leaders condemn police strip search of schoolgirl

Hackney leaders have condemned police actions after two officers strip searched a student at a school in the borough.

Child Q, as she is referred to in a Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review, was wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis.

The Black schoolgirl was strip searched by police while on her period

This triggered a Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review, published in March and conducted by City and Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership (CHSCP), following the incident at the end of 2020.

The review concluded that racism likely played a role in what happened, “whether deliberate or not”.

MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch Meg Hillier said on Twitter that she was "appalled" to read the "shocking" report.

"This was a failure on every level and the actions cannot be justified," she added.

"No child should be humiliated and traumatised. Safeguarding seems to have been thrown out of the window."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the case, which was referred to the police watchdog in May last year.

Diane Abbott, MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, said it was “completely unacceptable to treat anyone like this, but especially a young girl.”

Ms Abbott, along with other prominent Black female MPs including Brent MP Dawn Butler, have also released a statement reporting their "collective shock and indignation" upon reading the report.

Child Q, described the impact of the search to the review.

She said: “I feel like I’m locked in a box and no one can see or cares that I just want to feel safe again."

Her mother said Child Q does not want to leave her room, has panic attacks and screams when she sees or hears the police.

Hackney council have sent letters to a Met senior officer and the Home Secretary urging for "robust and decisive" action to ensure "this never happens again".

In both letters the council urge for an immediate review of policing guidelines and practice around strip searching, as well as a public police action plan within the next two weeks.

One letter to deputy assistance police commissioner Laurence Taylor reads: "Child Q should have expected to be treated with dignity, respect and her interests as a child protected.

"It is clear from the report that the school and police officers failed to do that."

The letter is signed by Hackney's mayor Philip Glanville, deputy mayor Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas and council chief executive Mark Carroll.

It adds that "from the outset, the response from Hackney Police has been "unsatisfactory", with the council's review team facing difficulties in accessing the officers involved and useful data.

It continues: "The case did not happen in a vacuum, and is part of longstanding engagement between the council, police and community on matters of policing and race over many years."

In a further letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, cabinet members call for the police to comply with recommendations set out in the safeguarding review, to review policing guidelines and practices around strip searching children.

Child Q did not have an appropriate adult, such as a parent or guardian, present when she was searched, as is required by law.

The council urges the Home Office to review the law so that no child is strip searched without a parent or guardian being notified.

The council has offered support to Child Q and her family.

It has also written to schools with clear guidance on strip searches, with it set to spearhead a 13-point action plan with local schools in response to the review, including training on responsibilities in dealing with the police.

A protest was organised in response to the incident outside Stoke Newington Police Station this afternoon (March 18).

Seven Hackney councillors have called for Hackney's police borough commander Marcus Barnett to resign over the incident.

The Met apologised on March 16, with Det Sup Dan Rutland stating: “We recognise that the findings of the safeguarding review reflect that this incident should never have happened.

"It is truly regrettable and on behalf of the Met Police I would like to apologise to the child concerned, her family and the wider community."

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.



