A Hackney children’s charity gets £10,000 boost during coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 14:21 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 02 October 2020
3M
A Hackney charity supporting children with learning difficulties has just been given £10,000.
Science-based technology company, 3M, donated the large sum to charity, Blooming Blossoms Trust, to help it continue its vital work supporting 130 children with mild-to-moderate learning disabilities in North London.
The Trust helps young people integrate into mainstream settings by building social networks and offering supplementary education and therapy.
READ MORE: Hackney and Haringey charity receives £1,000
Blooming Blossoms’ learning officer, Chana Singer, is a former recipient of the charity’s services.
She said: “I struggled at school but had no diagnosis. I joined the Blooming Blossoms literacy programme to get help with my reading and the customised learning support really helped me and has had a real impact on my life.
You may also want to watch:
“Many children with learning disabilities don’t have friends and can become isolated.
“Our programme of tutoring and mentoring tackles both their learning and emotional needs and helps them build self-esteem and realise their full potential.”
READ MORE: Hackney Befriending service offers vital lifeline to isolated people with disabilities
The grant will give the charity a boost during the Covid-19 pandemic as it has also been delivering daily meals to children as well as giving extra volunteer mentoring and tutoring.
Chana added: “At Blooming Blossoms miracles happen every day.
“One of our learners, who is now a youth leader, said: ‘Life used to be an endless nightmare and I had no passions and interests. The respect and compassion I received from Blooming Blossoms and the volunteer who really understood me turned this around.’”
For more information about Blooming Blossoms Trust visit www.bloomingblossomstrust.org.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.