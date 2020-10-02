A Hackney children’s charity gets £10,000 boost during coronavirus pandemic

Blooming Blossoms Trust in Hackney supports children affected by learning diffiuclties and their families. 3M

A Hackney charity supporting children with learning difficulties has just been given £10,000.

Science-based technology company, 3M, donated the large sum to charity, Blooming Blossoms Trust, to help it continue its vital work supporting 130 children with mild-to-moderate learning disabilities in North London.

The Trust helps young people integrate into mainstream settings by building social networks and offering supplementary education and therapy.

Blooming Blossoms’ learning officer, Chana Singer, is a former recipient of the charity’s services.

She said: “I struggled at school but had no diagnosis. I joined the Blooming Blossoms literacy programme to get help with my reading and the customised learning support really helped me and has had a real impact on my life.

“Many children with learning disabilities don’t have friends and can become isolated.

“Our programme of tutoring and mentoring tackles both their learning and emotional needs and helps them build self-esteem and realise their full potential.”

The grant will give the charity a boost during the Covid-19 pandemic as it has also been delivering daily meals to children as well as giving extra volunteer mentoring and tutoring.

Chana added: “At Blooming Blossoms miracles happen every day.

“One of our learners, who is now a youth leader, said: ‘Life used to be an endless nightmare and I had no passions and interests. The respect and compassion I received from Blooming Blossoms and the volunteer who really understood me turned this around.’”

For more information about Blooming Blossoms Trust visit www.bloomingblossomstrust.org.uk