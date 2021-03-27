News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Creative Hackney reflections on life under lockdown to be published

Published: 9:00 AM March 27, 2021   
Artist Wayne Snooze used colour pencils to create drawings inspired by the pandemic.

Residents have been sharing the creative projects and hobbies which have helped them through lockdown. 

Hackney Council plans to celebrate artistic creativity by publishing contributions to its Life Under Lockdown online exhibition in a book later this year. 

Life Under Lockdown started as an online exhibition space last summer and includes videos, pottery, poetry and doorstep photography projects. One resident who a new Covid-19 virus particle using fruit, vegetables and other things around his house, each day of lockdown. 

Polly Cziok, Hackney's strategic director of engagement, culture and organisational development, said: “Hackney has had an incredibly tough year, with many of our residents grieving lost loved ones or facing financial challenges. 

“But through adversity, it’s been inspiring to see our borough’s creative talents come to the fore – and it’s important we celebrate and permanently bring these together."

While all the contributions can be found online, a panel of curators will select highlights for the book the council plans to publish.

Contributions to Life Under Lockdown can be found at www.lovehackney.uk

Hackney people in lockdown.

Anna Strickland contributed a doorstep photography project asking friends what they are loving about lockdown. - Credit: Anna Strickland

