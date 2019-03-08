Search

Advanced search

Hackney Light and Power: Council unveils new publicly-owned energy company

PUBLISHED: 17:52 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 01 November 2019

Hackney Light and Power.

Hackney Light and Power.

Archant

Hackney Council has unveiled its new publicly-owned energy services company, which will help deliver the ambitious decarbonisation pledges included in its climate emergency motion.

Hackney Light and Power will generate clean energy, help eliminate land transport emissions and reduce carbon emissions across the borough.

The company, owned, run and managed by the council, was a pledge in last year's Labour manifesto, and will formally launch in the spring, when details of a huge rooftop solar project will be revealed.

The logo is a nod to the Lady Progress figure at Shoreditch Town Hall and Hackney's history of municipal energy generation using innovative technology. In the 19th century the council - then the Shoreditch Vestry - created the Shoreditch Electric Light Network, the first municipal energy company to generate electricity from burning waste.

Environment chief Cllr Jon Burke said: "Our renewable and low-carbon energy company will focus on turning Hackney into a major generator of electricity from rooftop solar.

"Hackney will not remain untouched by the serious impacts of global warming. That is why we're committing to deliver a publicly-owned energy company that will play an important role in how we power ourselves in a low carbon world.

"Both the name and logo of the new company encapsulate Hackney's historical role as a pioneering energy generator, and convey the spirit in which we intend to use the company to help tackle the climate emergency."

You may also want to watch:

Revenue from the company will be ploughed back into the council's other decarbonisation projects.

It is on a drive to cover the roof space it owns with solar panels. The first two projects are at the London Fields Lido and the West Reservoir Centre, where 250kWh will be generated for the centres to run on.

The company will also address fuel poverty through the council's new home insulation programme, announced by Cllr Burke in the Gazette's climate crisis edition last month.

He said the council will ensure its housing stock doesn't fall below the energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C from 2030. It will also incentivise private landlords by offering to pay for the work.

The company will also oversee the rapid extension of electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

In February the council declared a climate emergency, and pledged to do everything in its power to deliver net zero emissions across all of its functions by 2040.

That's 10 years earlier than the government target and in line with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) "higher confidence threshold" for limiting global warming to 1.5C.

Find out more about the council's decarbonisation programme at the annual Sustainability Day at the Town Hall on November 16. It will feature a zero-waste market, free bicycle checks, a clothes swap, endangered species face-painting, and lots of other stalls providing advice on environmental sustainability.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stamford Hill locals to ask the council to remove £20k cycle lane installed to make CS1 safer

A driver in the CS1 cycle route in West Bank. Picture: @daaain

Hackney Walk quizzed over viability of huge Morning Lane ‘makers market’ next door to its existing fashion hub flop

An artist's impression of what a new development in Morning Lane could look like - here with St John at Hackney Church in the background

‘Why did Hackney Council clear out my survival kit?’ asks Bear Grylls TV director whose rented garage was ransacked

Mark Westcott outside the garage where his belongings have been cleared by council staff

Hoxton estate households told to shower at Britannia Leisure Centre due to 45C oily water coming out of cold taps

The warm oily water coming out of the bathroom taps. Picture: Supplied

Members of Stamford Hill Haredi community storm out of Hackney council meeting over cycle lane row

A driver in the CS1 cycle route in West Bank. Picture: @daaain

Most Read

Stamford Hill locals to ask the council to remove £20k cycle lane installed to make CS1 safer

A driver in the CS1 cycle route in West Bank. Picture: @daaain

Hackney Walk quizzed over viability of huge Morning Lane ‘makers market’ next door to its existing fashion hub flop

An artist's impression of what a new development in Morning Lane could look like - here with St John at Hackney Church in the background

‘Why did Hackney Council clear out my survival kit?’ asks Bear Grylls TV director whose rented garage was ransacked

Mark Westcott outside the garage where his belongings have been cleared by council staff

Hoxton estate households told to shower at Britannia Leisure Centre due to 45C oily water coming out of cold taps

The warm oily water coming out of the bathroom taps. Picture: Supplied

Members of Stamford Hill Haredi community storm out of Hackney council meeting over cycle lane row

A driver in the CS1 cycle route in West Bank. Picture: @daaain

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Dixon reveals the best player he ever played with

Lee Dixon played with Arsenal greats Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira, but who was the best? Picture: PA

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Dixon praises Tierney and Bellerin but admits defensive duo ‘have a lot to learn’

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney (left) and Hector Bellerin after the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Xhaka left out of Arsenal squad to face Wolves following outburst as Emery expects difficult test

Arsenal's David Luiz celebrates scoring his sides first goal of the game with Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

East London Football Podcast: Hammers bad form, O’s new style, and Daggers rocky week

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

World Cup: Wilkinson offers England drop-goal advice

England's Owen Farrell and Jonny Wilkinson during a training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists