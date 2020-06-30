Search

Housing blueprint for Hackney accepted by government, with modifications

PUBLISHED: 17:06 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 30 June 2020

An artist's impression of the new homes on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: Hackney Council

An artist's impression of the new homes on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: Hackney Council

A development blueprint for the whole of Hackney has received a green light from the government, with modifications.

Cllr Guy Nicholson, cabinet member for planning, culture and inclusive economy. Picture: Hackney CouncilCllr Guy Nicholson, cabinet member for planning, culture and inclusive economy. Picture: Hackney Council

Secretary of state inspector Yvonne Wright has found Hackney’s Local Plan to be essentially sound, if some changes are made.

It is a planning document which sets out to direct and guide construction work in the borough until 2033.

Sites earmarked for development include the Woodberry Down Estate, Clapton Bus Garage, Morning Lane and the former Rose Lipman library.

In the next five years, there are planned to be 500 new homes in Hackney Central, 730 in Manor House and at least 100 in Shoreditch and Hoxton.

Over the 15-year period, the document details 8,245 new properties in the borough.

Having been in the making since at least 2017, when a draft Local Plan consultation took place, the document was submitted for examination in January last year and scrutinised by Ms Wright in hearings in June 2019.

Hackney Council received the inspector’s report on June 10 this year, which outlines modifications such as clearly setting out the plan period; ensuring historic and natural sites are dealt with in line with national policy; and clarifying its design approach, particularly for tall buildings.

Cllr Guy Nicholson, Hackney Council’s cabinet member for planning, culture and inclusive economy, said: “We are delighted with the planning inspector’s decision, which means we are one step closer to planning guidance that will shape the future of our borough -- making it fairer, safer and more sustainable.

“We’re determined that new buildings, investment and development should benefit everyone, so that our neighbourhoods remain places where local businesses can thrive, residents can live and provide the spaces that support the services we need, when we need them.

“This plan would mean more affordable housing, more affordable workspace and greener development, and I look forward to presenting it to next month’s full council meeting for final adoption.”

The full council meeting is scheduled to take place on July 22 at 7pm.

View the Local Plan documents at https://hackney.gov.uk/lp33-exam

