A look into Hackney's Covid cases in the weeks before lockdown
The UK locked down weeks after it should have, according to former government adviser Dominic Cummings.
Tens of thousands of people died unnecessarily because of the government’s failings over coronavirus and Boris Johnson is “unfit for the job” of Prime Minister, he said yesterday (May 26).
Mr Cummings was speaking at an evidence session with House of Commons' health and science and technology select committees on the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In this session he claimed: “I think it is clear that we obviously should have locked down essentially the first week of March at the latest.”
The Gazette has data on the number of cases recorded in the borough every day in March and April last year.
The numbers show that in the week up until that March 7, there were no positive coronavirus cases recorded in Hackney.
Between March 7 and March 23 - when lockdown was officially announced - 108 people were recorded as having caught the virus.
The chart below shows how these numbers unfolded until the end of April 2020.
