Police seize lock and 'Rambo-style' knifes in London Fields

Published: 6:30 AM January 22, 2021

Police seized four knives while patrolling London Fields, making five arrests.

On January 20 at about 6pm, officers in the Met Police's taskforce were patrolling Wilman Grove when they said they saw a group in and by a car "parked suspiciously near to a bin shed".

Officers carried out a search and said they found three lock knives, £1,000 in cash, a small amount of class B drugs, a large "Rambo-style" knife and two sets of registration plates.

Five men between 17 and 25 years old were all arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

A 17-year-old was also arrested for possession of a class B drug.

They remain in custody while the investigation continues.

Det Con Tony Curtis, of the Central East BCU CID, said: "This is a great example of intelligence-led stop and search.

"Four potentially lethal weapons have been seized and will no longer be able to cause considerable harm, or worse, in the community."