Could it be you? £102k lottery prize remains unclaimed in Hackney

The lucky Hackney lottery winner can claim their £102k prize - Credit: PA

A lucky lottery prize winner from Hackney is yet to claim their £102,040.20 prize as National Lottery urged players to check their tickets.

The EuroMillions prize winner bought their ticket in Hackney, matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star in the draw on July 5.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 25, 45, 48 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 6.

Andy Carter, senior winner’s advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

The ticket-holder can claim their prize until January 1, 2023. If the prize is not claimed by the deadline the money will go to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

The National Lottery generates over £30 million each week for such projects.