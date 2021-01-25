Hackney reviewing whether court ruling impacts low-traffic neighbourhoods
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
A High Court judge has ruled against a road scheme in London in a judicial review.
On January 20, Mrs Justice Beverley Lang ruled that Mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London (TfL) had acted unlawfully over a particular aspect of their Streetspace programme.
In the judicial review brought by United Trade Action Group and the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, the judge found the scheme "failed to distinguish taxis from 'general traffic'" and its treatment of them "irrational" around an order to restrict traffic along the A10.
Hackney Council has also been rolling out low-traffic schemes to make the borough greener - in London Fields, Hoxton West and Hackney Downs.
However, the divisive measures have attracted both criticism and praise from the community.
A spokesperson from Hackney Council said: "Like other councils, we're looking in detail at the judgement, and whether it has any impact on our work."
TfL said it will seek to appeal the judgement: "Temporary Streetspace schemes are enabling safer essential journeys during this exceptionally challenging time and are vital to ensuring that increased car traffic does not threaten London’s recovery from coronavirus."
Most Read
- 1 Investigation launched after Stamford Hill lockdown wedding
- 2 Man sentenced for assault on Homerton Hospital nurse
- 3 Police issue fines worth £15,000 after suspected illegal rave in Hackney
- 4 Empty Hoxton car parks and garages to be turned into homes
- 5 Prospect of £10K fine after Stamford Hill wedding
- 6 Man sentenced after teenage boy groomed on Snapchat to sell heroin
- 7 Police seize lock and 'Rambo-style' knifes in London Fields
- 8 Man wrestled to floor during attempted robbery in Finsbury Park
- 9 Hackney surgery named GP Team of the Year
- 10 Hackney ‘poised’ to undertake school closures after drop in pupil numbers