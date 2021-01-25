News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney reviewing whether court ruling impacts low-traffic neighbourhoods

Franki Berry

Published: 3:28 PM January 25, 2021   
The High Court on the Strand, where two senior judges this morning quashed Mary Hassell's 'cab rank'

The judicial review was brought to High Court. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A High Court judge has ruled against a road scheme in London in a judicial review.

On January 20, Mrs Justice Beverley Lang ruled that Mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London (TfL) had acted unlawfully over a particular aspect of their Streetspace programme.

In the judicial review brought by United Trade Action Group and the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, the judge found the scheme "failed to distinguish taxis from 'general traffic'" and its treatment of them "irrational" around an order to restrict traffic along the A10.

Hackney Council has also been rolling out low-traffic schemes to make the borough greener - in London Fields, Hoxton West and Hackney Downs.

However, the divisive measures have attracted both criticism and praise from the community. 

A spokesperson from Hackney Council said: "Like other councils, we're looking in detail at the judgement, and whether it has any impact on our work."

TfL said it will seek to appeal the judgement: "Temporary Streetspace schemes are enabling safer essential journeys during this exceptionally challenging time and are vital to ensuring that increased car traffic does not threaten London’s recovery from coronavirus."

Author Picture Icon

Logo Icon

Logo Icon

Author Picture Icon
