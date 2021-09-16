Published: 6:00 PM September 16, 2021

Cricketfield Road in Lower Clapton where the acid attack took place in 2019 - Credit: Google

A man has been charged over an assault that took place in Hackney two years ago, after being extradited from Jamaica.

Rushane Harmon, 29, of Hackney, was arrested after landing at Gatwick airport today (September 16).

He was taken to a London police station where he was charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH wounding with intent).

The charge relates to an incident in Cricketfield Road, Lower Clapton on June 21, 2019, where two men sustained life-changing injuries after being sprayed with acid.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (September 17).

