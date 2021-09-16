News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Hackney acid attack: Man charged over 2019 assault which left two with life-changing injuries

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:00 PM September 16, 2021   
Cricketfield Road in Lower Clapton where the acid attack took place in 2019

Cricketfield Road in Lower Clapton where the acid attack took place in 2019 - Credit: Google

A man has been charged over an assault that took place in Hackney two years ago, after being extradited from Jamaica.

Rushane Harmon, 29, of Hackney, was arrested after landing at Gatwick airport today (September 16).

He was taken to a London police station where he was charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH wounding with intent).

The charge relates to an incident in Cricketfield Road, Lower Clapton on June 21, 2019, where two men sustained life-changing injuries after being sprayed with acid.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (September 17).
 

