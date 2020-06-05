Hackney charity trustee part of group tackling the height of Mount Everest from home

Andrew McKee is taking on 11,614 stairs as part of the Mount Everest challenge. Picture: Andrew McKee Archant

A Hackney man is gearing up to join a group of volunteers tackling the height of Mount Everest for charity.

Five people, including Andrew McKee from Dalston, will each take on 11,614 stairs each to cumulatively reach the equivalent of the mountain’s summit without leaving their homes.

The 774-flight challenge is in aid of Kidasha, which works with impoverished children in Nepal.

It replaces the charity’s annual fundraising trek through the Annapurna mountain range after it was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew has individually set his fundraising target at £500.

“Kidasha is a lean and locally-run organisation which protects, educates and empowers disadvantaged young people in Nepal,” said Andrew, who is also a trustee of Kidasha.

“As one of the poorest countries in the world, Nepal doesn’t have the infrastructure to cope with Covid-19 or its economic impact; those already struggling in poverty there need all the help we can give them.

“It’s these vulnerable communities that rely on Kidasha so for this reason I’m raising funds. Having been in lockdown so long, amid so much bad news, it’s fantastic that we can still make a huge, positive difference from home.

“Climbing over 700 flights of stairs will be a challenge but I’m looking forward to it, and eager for support in helping us reach the target, to save and change more lives.”

The climbers have from tomorrow (Saturday, June 6) to Saturday, June 13 to clock up their climbed total, and Kidasha will be documenting their efforts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram throughout the week.

Janice Miller, chief executive of Kidasha, said: “We are so grateful that our volunteers have chosen to support us in such a special way.

“The past few months have been extremely difficult for everyone in Nepal, and we truly appreciate that our supporters are still thinking of us - and the vulnerable communities we work with - during these difficult times.

“I wish our climbers the very best of luck in their challenge. I’ll be cheering them on from home.”

Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AndrewMcKee7 to support Andrew’s fundraising, or go to https://kidasha.org/donate/ to see Kidasha’s emergency Covid-19 appeal.