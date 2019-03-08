Sistine Chapel inspires Hackney man to cover every surface of his flat with art

From the outside, Veysel Baba’s two bedroom council flat in Shoreditch looks like any other, but step inside and you enter another world.

Almost every surface - from floor to ceiling - is covered with prints and postcards depicting art by some of history’s most famous painters, including Michelangelo, Van Gogh and Monet. Alongside the art sits a colourful and quirky menagerie of objects - mostly lined up in neat rows - from children’s dolls and Easter chicks to key rings and cigarette lighters.

Veysel, who is originally from Turkey, spent ten years building his fascinating collection, scouring various second hand shops and bookstores.

In February this year, the 57-year-old completed his marathon project, and is now opening the space up to the public. He’s named it the Sistine Chapel London, in honour of the main inspiration behind his work, Rome’s Sistine Chapel.

Veysel says he started the collection after struggling for years with various difficulties in his life, including depression. He took refuge in alcohol and parties, “hoping to escape from reality”. He describes feeling little meaning in life and no hope for the future.

One day Veysel heard the famous quote by philosopher Rene Descartes, “I think, therefore I am,” and told himself, “Yes, I also think; therefore I need to prove I exist and I have to leave a lasting work just like authors and painters have done before me. I will leave my own signature.”

Veysel remembered watching the 1958 Charlton Heston film Michelangelo and being fascinated by the fresco paintings of the Sistine Chapel.

In the years that followed, he would often dream of these paintings, in particular The Creation of Adam, depicting God giving life to Adam with his touch.

Although a socialist thinker, Veysel says he still believes in “some sacred beliefs, mysteries and hard-to-explain supernatural powers and beings,” and felt the sacred hand had touched him in some way.

He decided then he would create his own, much smaller “sacred temple” using art prints and objects. This would also be his “lasting work”.

Now ten years later, Veysel is keen to share his work with the community and is inviting visitors to his home between 10am and 5pm every Saturday.

You can also view the extraordinary rooms on his website sistinechapellondon.com, which features a 360 degree virtual tour. Veysel’s next step is to enter the Sistine Chapel London into the Guinness Book of World Records, for the largest collection of art prints in a space of 145sq m.

To visit just turn up at Flat 8, Kinder House, Cranston Estate, N1 5ED, between 10am and 5pm on Saturdays. For more information visit sistinechapellondon.com or email veyselbabalondon@gmail.com.